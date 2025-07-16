‘Most Beloved Player’—Real Madrid Announce Departure of ‘Club Legend’
Real Madrid have confirmed the emotional departure of long-serving Lucas Vázquez after an association with the club which stretches back 18 years.
The versatile veteran was never among the most high-profile members of the star-studded squads in the Spanish capital. But his unflinching dedication and willingness to do the dirty work which others would overlook is part of the reason Madrid hailed him as “one of our club's greatest legends”.
“Lucas Vázquez exemplarily represents the values of Real Madrid, which has made him one of the most beloved players by our fans,” club president Florentino Pérez gushed in an official statement. “Lucas Vázquez symbolizes the hard work, perseverance, humility, and winning spirit essential to succeed in this shirt. He is a player who earns the affection and recognition of all Real Madrid fans. Real Madrid is and always will be his home.”
Vázquez first joined Madrid’s youth team as a 16-year-old in 2007. After seven years working his way through the various age categories without making a single senior appearance for the first team, the Galician winger was loaned out to Espanyol. Vázquez impressed enough to earn a €500,000 ($580,000) permanent transfer to the Catalan outfit on July 1, 2015. One day later, Rafael Benítez paid twice as much to bring him back.
During his last decade in the Spanish capital, Vázquez has continued to deliver moments of subtle supremacy without ever being a nailed-on starter. The diligent right winger even converted himself into a right back to retain his usefulness to the various managers who patrolled the touchline during his spell.
Out of last season’s squad, Luka Modrić was the only other player alongside Vázquez to have scored for Real Madrid in every La Liga campaign since 2015. Both have now been moved on.
The 34-year-old lifted the Spanish top-flight title on four separate occasions and was involved in five different Champions League-winning campaigns, nervelessly converting his spot kick against Atlético Madrid in the triumphant 2016 shootout.
Vázquez will have an official farewell ceremony hosted by Real Madrid on Thursday, July 17 at 7 a.m. ET.