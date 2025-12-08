Real Madrid Learn Devastating Eder Militao Injury Timeline
Real Madrid center back Éder Militão has been diagnosed with a torn hamstring and is expected to be out until April, the club confirmed on Monday afternoon.
The Brazilian sustained the injury in Los Blancos’ 2–0 defeat to Celta Vigo at the weekend. Militão made a brilliant recovery run to close down visiting winger Pablo Durán, who was through on goal, before he went to ground clutching the back of his left thigh.
Real Madrid’s medical staff tended to the defender on the pitch, but it was clear Militão could not continue. With assistance, the 33-year-old limped to the touchline and down the tunnel in the 24th minute.
After further testing, the club revealed Militão suffered a rupture of the biceps femoris tendon in the left leg, specifically affecting the proximal tendon.
The severity of the injury puts Militão on the sidelines for up to four months, per MARCA. The defender has now suffered a long-term injury in his last three seasons in a white shirt; he recovered from back-to-back ACL tears only to return to the infirmary with a torn hamstring.
Defensive Injury Nightmare Falls on Xabi Alonso
Losing Militão for such an extended period would always be a blow to Real Madrid, but the injury comes at a particularly cruel time for the club. Xabi Alonso is already without the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy and David Alaba.
The Spanish boss, who is under severe pressure amid Los Blancos’ current slump, now must prepare for Manchester City with just four total defenders available: Antonio Rüdiger, Raúl Asencio, Álvaro Carreras and Fran García.
The task becomes even more unmanageable for Alonso next weekend, when Real Madrid take on Alavés. Carreras and García will each be suspended for the La Liga clash after being sent off against Celta Vigo, leaving their team without a single fullback.
Federico Valverde’s return to the midfield was short-lived; the Uruguayan will soon find himself back on the right flank, while fellow midfielder Eduardo Camavinga could fill in on the left.