‘Canceled’—Real Madrid Plans Disrupted Ahead of Club World Cup Semifinal
Real Madrid canceled pre-match media duties ahead of Wednesday’s FIFA Club World Cup semifinal against Paris Saint-Germain.
Xabi Alonso was due to answer questions from reporters at 7.30 p.m. ET in MetLife Stadium, before a players mixed zone with Thibaut Courtois, Federico Valverde and Jacobo Ramón.
None of that happened as planned. The Athletic has revealed that Los Blancos were still in their air at 7.28 p.m., due to flying in from their team base in Palm Beach, Florida and being delayed by adverse weather conditions in both the Miami and New York areas.
Shortly afterwards, FIFA announced cancellation of the media activities, with Real Madrid eventually landing a little before 9 p.m. Storms delayed the scheduled 4 p.m. flight. Teams are obliged to participate in the formal media engagements as part of competition regulations, but given the nature of the reason for it not happening this time, the club is not expecting to be punished.
Madrid have been based in south Florida throughout the Club World Cup, “investing heavily” in the facilities at Gardens North County District Park to meet their requirements.
The Athletic adds it was that which influenced the team to return to Florida, rather than stay in the north east, having played Borussia Dortmund at MetLife in the quarterfinal. The decision was made to travel back and forth instead, but it led to disrupted preparations this time.
If Madrid are successful against PSG in the last four match, the final will also be held at MetLife four days later and it remains to be seen what travel plans would be made in that eventuality.
The semifinal winner will face-off against Chelsea to lift the trophy. The Premier League side, who have taken full advantage of a favorable route through the group stage and knockout bracket so far, were victorious over Brazil’s Fluminense on Tuesday.
