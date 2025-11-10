Real Madrid Dressing Room ‘Disconnect’ Raises ‘Concerns’ After Latest Slip-Up
While there is no question over Xabi Alonso’s managerial position just yet, the Real Madrid hierarchy is thought to be “concerned” by an apparent “disconnect” between the head coach’s instructions and the actions of his players.
Madrid’s near-perfect start to the season under Alonso has endured a rare wobble. Five days after meekly losing 1–0 to Liverpool at Anfield, Real were held to a goalless draw by Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. It’s the first time since May 2023 that Madrid have failed to score in consecutive matches and the nature of the performances in both games has led to some raised eyebrows.
Alonso’s visitors racked up more shots than Rayo, but the quality of those chances was minimal. A Liverpool side which is currently mired in eighth place in the Premier League afforded Madrid even fewer snatched sights of goal.
Having started the campaign with 13 wins from a possible 14, this notable dip has caught the club by surprise. The concern among those in the Spanish capital revolves around communication between the coaching staff and players. The dressing room “doesn’t grasp” some of Alonso’s instructions, according to AS.
This is not the first time that the relationship between the former Bayer Leverkusen manager and his roster has been called into question. Vinicius Junior’s disdain for Alonso’s rotation policy is abundantly clear while other members of the squad are reportedly “frustrated” with the controlling tactician. The idea that Alonso “thinks he’s Pep Guardiola” has supposedly been repeated by several members of the Madrid squad.
The international break offers everyone some time to cool off and regroup. Madrid remain top of La Liga and find themselves inside the top eight of the Champions League table at the halfway point of the league phase. Alonso certainly isn’t worried.
Alonso Too Savvy to Be Bothered By Crisis Talk
As a former midfielder at the club for half a decade, Alonso is painfully familiar with the hyperbolic reaction to anything and everything surrounding Real Madrid. His experience of the unique turmoil inspired by even the most minor dip in form was undoubtedly a factor in his appointment over the summer.
Alonso swiftly sought to dampen the “crisis” klaxon which was sounded after Sunday’s 0–0 draw with Rayo Vallecano. “This is Madrid and we all know where we are,” he shrugged. “It’s still November, there’s a long way to go.”
Dependency Upon Kylian Mbappe More of a Concern
Rather than bruised egos and muddled instructions, Real Madrid may want to be wary of their growing reliance upon Kylian Mbappé. Last season’s Golden Boot winner started the current campaign in even better form, rattling in 18 goals across the first 14 games of the season.
However, Madrid’s next highest goalscorer is Vinicius Junior with five while no one else in the squad boasts more than three. Mbappé is not only the team’s ultimate finisher, he’s also created more chances than any of his colleagues. A swollen 40% of all the shots Real Madrid have been able to muster this season were either taken or created by the Frenchman.
On the rare occasions when Mbappé has been muzzled, Real Madrid have struggled. Rayo limited the club’s No. 10 to just one shot and 26 touches, the fewest of any starter on Sunday. Mbappé was afforded a paltry three touches inside Rayo’s box, the same number as center back Éder Militão who was only brought on at halftime.