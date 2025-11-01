Kylian Mbappe Receives Golden Honor, Makes Real Madrid Pledge
Kylian Mbappé says he hopes to win the European Golden Boot as a Real Madrid player “many times” after being presented with his 2024–25 award.
The 26-year-old's first season at the Santiago Bernabéu ended without a trophy as Barcelona romped to a domestic treble under Hansi Flick. The Champions League, meanwhile, headed to Mbappe’s former employers, Paris Saint-Germain, for the first time, leaving the Frenchman empty handed after his move to the Spanish capital on a free transfer.
It wasn’t all doom and gloom for Mbappé, however. He scored 31 La Liga goals last season to cement his reputation as one of the best strikers in the world, picking up more points than any other player in the race to be crowned European football’s most prolific marksman.
A points system, designed to recognise the strength of a particular league, meant Mbappé’s goals earned him 62 points—3.5 more than what Viktor Gyökeres, now of Arsenal, was awarded for scoring 39 goals for Sporting CP in Portugal’s top flight. Mohamed Salah came third on 58 points after scoring 29 Premier League goals for Liverpool.
Mbappe: Real Madrid Have an Incredible Group of Players
“It's a pleasure for me to win the Golden Boot,” Mbappé said. “It's an important moment for me, the first time I win this prize. It means a lot to me as a forward.”
“We have an incredible group,” Mbappé continued. “I hope we're going to win important prizes this year. That's the most important thing, winning collective prizes. I hope to be here for many years and win this kind of thing many times.”
Mbappé’s made an electrifying start to 2025-26 season too, this time under the management of Xabi Alonso rather than Carlo Ancelotti. He has 16 goals to his name across all competitions from just 13 appearances, including 11 strikes in La Liga.
His most recent goal came against fierce rivals Barcelona in Madrid’s 2–1 win in El Clásico—and Mbappé is hoping his side, who are five points clear at the top of the standings, can keep up their momentum as he’s all too aware that individual prizes usually go hand in hand with success on the pitch.
“I hope we'll keep going as a team, as I say the team is the most important thing,” Mbappé remarked. “Without these players it's impossible to win these prizes. I know that. I want to thank the club, the doctors, the staff, who help me on and off the pitch. I hope I'll win it again, next year, I've started well!”
Mbappé is the fourth Real Madrid player to win the European Golden Boot, following in the footsteps of Hugo Sánchez, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldo Nazario.