Real Madrid Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois Injured, per Ancelotti
Thibaut Courtois suffered a muscle injury against Atlético Madrid, per Carlo Ancelotti.
The manager confirmed Courtois picked up the injury during the Madrid derby, which ended in a 1–1 draw. The keeper will undergo tests tomorrow once the team travels back home.
The Belgian was at the center of controversy Sunday night when Atlético Madrid fans threw various objects his way in the second half. Referee Mateo Busquets Ferrer suspended the match for safety reasons and made both sides go into their respective locker rooms for ten minutes before resuming the match.
The temporary suspension resulted in over seven minutes of stoppage time added onto the end of the match. Ángel Correa beat Courtois in the 95th minute to secure a point for his side. The keeper went to ground to try and stop the effort, but the Argentine made no mistakes from a few yards out.
As of now, it is unknown when or how Courtois sustained the injury. Real Madrid will likely not reveal more information until the club conducts its own tests tomorrow.
The keeper missed most of last season after tearing his ACL in Aug. 2023. Should he face another lengthy spell on the sidelines, Andriy Lunin would once again serve as his backup.