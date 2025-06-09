Real Madrid ‘Plot Hijack’ of Key Arsenal Transfer After Xabi Alonso Plea
Real Madrid are readying one final push to beat Arsenal to the signature of Real Sociedad midfielder Martín Zubimendi, reports have claimed.
Numerous outlets in the English media have claimed Arsenal’s move for Zubimendi, whose contract includes a release clause of €60 million (£50.6 million, $68.4 million), is effectively complete, although several public comments have raised huge questions about such suggestions.
Firstly, multiple senior club officials at Real Sociedad insisted they were still hopeful of retaining Zubimendi at the end of the La Liga season, while the midfielder himself later admitted he was not sure “how the summer would end”.
According to AS, Madrid have not yet given up hope of winning the race for Zubimendi’s signature. It is stressed that new manager Xabi Alonso has made it clear he sees the Spain international as a crucial signing in his bid to rebuild the squad, and club officials are ready to try and grant his wish by making one final push to get a deal done.
While Zubimendi has agreed the terms of a move to Arsenal, he has not yet put pen to paper or even revealed a final decision, giving Madrid some hope that they still have a chance. The 26-year-old is believed to favor remaining in Spain and is even attracted to the idea of playing for Los Blancos.
The deal could hinge on finances. Madrid are expected to try and negotiate a discount on Zubimendi’s release clause by offering some youth players on loan, while they are also not prepared to match the salary currently proposed by Arsenal.
MARCA state Madrid have now reached out to Zubimendi to formalize their interest and make it clear that a move to the Santiago Bernabéu is a real possibility if he is prepared to make some financial sacrifices.
Regardless, the final decision may rest with Real Sociedad. While Arsenal’s willingness to trigger Zubimendi’s release clause would give them a clear run at the midfielder, Madrid would need to reach an agreement with their La Liga rivals if they choose to try and negotiate a different fee, with the Basque outfit under no obligation to entertain such offers.
Zubimendi is entering the final two years of his contract with La Real, meaning this may be the final transfer window in which Sociedad can demand his full value.