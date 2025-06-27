Real Madrid ‘Join’ Bayern Munich, Chelsea in €60 Million Striker Chase
Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade, who is also being pursed by European giants Bayern Munich and Chelsea.
After a season marred by defensive woes, Real Madrid spent the first transfer window of the summer bolstering Xabi Alonso’s backline. Los Blancos signed 20-year-old center back Dean Huijsen and former Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold. They also had their sights set on Benfica’s Álvaro Carreras, but could not get a deal done before the FIFA Club World Cup.
With most of the team’s glaring weaknesses taken care of, Real Madrid are slowly turning their attention to attacking reinforcements. The La Liga runners-up are set to welcome 17-year-old Franco Mastantuono to the Spanish capital at the end of the summer, and now are reportedly eyeing another young forward.
MARCA revealed Real Madrid have targeted Woltemade in their search for attacking depth. The 23-year-old has starred for Germany at the European U21 Championship, recording six goals and three assists in just four appearances.
The striker is also coming off a 17-goal season for Stuttgart. In fact, Woltemade bagged four goals in his final four matches for the Bundesliga side before representing Germany at the UEFA Nations League.
Real Madrid are reportedly impressed by Woltemade’s movement and “his innate ability to score goals”. They are not alone in their pursuit, though; Chelsea and Bayern Munich are targeting the forward as well.
Stuttgart are believed to have set a €60 million (£51.3 million, $70.3 million) asking price for Woltemade. Real Madrid are no strangers to breaking the bank for high-quality players, but they will have to consider if the fee is worth an attacking reinforcement when Gonzalo García has excelled at the Club World Cup.
Alonso could already have the young striker he needs without spending a dime. García has started three matches in the United States and walked away with two goals and an assist. Los Blancos must decide if they want to put their focus on developing the Real Madrid Castilla product or battling the likes of Chelsea and Bayern Munich for Woltemade.