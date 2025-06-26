Real Madrid Confirm Kylian Mbappe Decision for Salzburg Club World Cup Game
Kylian Mbappé has been left out of the Real Madrid squad for the final Club World Cup group game against Red Bull Salzburg.
The French forward was hospitalized earlier this summer after being diagnosed with gastroenteritis and is yet to play in the United States, although he was back in individual training earlier this week.
Manager Xabi Alonso had been confident that Mbappé would be healthy enough to return to face Salzburg, but he was ultimately left out of the matchday squad after failing to make enough progress in his bid to return to full fitness.
Among Madrid’s concerns for Mbappé is the temperature this summer, with medical staff aware the soaring heat will make recovery even more complicated. They do not want to take any risks with the 26-year-old’s wellbeing.
“I was happy to see him on the pitch, but it was the first day he’d put on his boots and run a bit,” Alonso said after announcing his squad. “He’s been good, but not recovered enough.
“He still has a weak spot to be able to play at the competitive level we’ll need tomorrow. We spoke after training, and he’d rather stay and recover well so he can be available when we advance, and if we do advance to the round of 16. He’s still in the recovery process; he’s not in perfect shape for tomorrow.”
Madrid are not yet assured of their spot in the knockout stages after drawing their opening match against Al Hilal, but Alonso’s side are in control of their own destinies, sitting top of the group heading into the final round of fixtures.
A draw against the Austrian outfit will be enough to advance, while victory will guarantee top spot. Even defeat could be enough for Madrid, who would need Al Hilal to fall to Pachuca to steer them through to the next round.