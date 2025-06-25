2025 Club World Cup Bracket: Full Schedule and Matches
Questions surround FIFA’s revamped Club World Cup as we close in on the tournament’s halfway mark.
Temperatures have soared in the United States, facilitating tough physical conditions for the 32 teams. Pitches have been criticised a year out from the World Cup proper, while a mixed bag on the attendance front has suggested that Gianni Infantino’s brainchild hasn’t quite delivered on the promises laid out by the FIFA president.
It perhaps hasn’t been an unmitigated success, but neither has it been a disaster—far from it. The truth lies somewhere in the middle.
While European dominance was projected, the South Americans have stolen the show so far, and Brazil, in particular, will be heavily represented in the knockout stages. As the group phase reaches its conclusion, there’s scope for the competition (and northeastern temperatures) to reach new heights over the next couple of weeks.
Here’s the full 2025 Club World Cup knockout stage bracket.
Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here
Which Teams Have Qualified for the 2025 Club World Cup Knockouts So Far?
Copa Libertadores holders Botafogo completed the upset of the Club World Cup so far, as they stunned UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain on Matchday 2. Renato Paiva’s side defended superbly again against Atlético Madrid, who eventually broke Fogo’s resistance, but their 1–0 victory wasn’t enough to see them into the round of 16 at the Brazilians’ expense.
The defeat did mean Botafogo qualified for the knockout stages as runners-up, while PSG secured top spot in Group B.
There were fears that a superstar-laden Inter Miami would fall flat on their faces at this summer’s tournament, but the old-timers have come out to play. An unbeaten start to the competition has seen them into the last 16, but Palmeiras’ late rally on Matchday 3 meant they pipped the Herons to top spot and avoided the European champions in the next round. Group favourites Porto are out.
Flamengo secured their status as Group D victors after winning their opening two games, topping a table which saw Chelsea sneak through in second place. Bayern Munich may have racked up the largest victory in the competition’s history, but they were surprisingly beaten 1–0 by Benfica to finish behind the Lisbon giants in Group C.
Juventus and Manchester City also qualified for the knockouts with a group fixture to spare.
Full Club World Cup Bracket
Round of 16
Date/Kick-off Time (ET)
Fixture
June 28 — 12 p.m.
Palmeiras vs. Botafogo
June 28 — 4 p.m.
Benfica vs. Chelsea
June 29 — 12 p.m.
PSG vs. Inter Miami
June 29 — 4 p.m.
Flamengo vs. Bayern Munich
June 29 — 3 p.m.
Inter/River Plate/Monterrey vs. Borussia Dortmund/Fluminense/Mamelodi Sundowns
June 30 — 9 p.m.
Juventus/Man City vs. Real Madrid/RB Salzburg/Al Hilal
June 30 — 3 p.m.
Real Madrid/RB Salzburg/Al Hilal vs. Juventus/Man City
July 1 — 9 p.m.
Borussia Dortmund/Fluminense/Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Inter/River Plate/Monterrey
Quarterfinals
Date/Kick-off Time (ET)
Fixture
7/4/25 — 3 p.m.
Inter/River Plate/Monterrey or Borussia Dortmund/Fluminense/Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Juventus/Man City or Real Madrid/RB Salzburg/Al Hilal
7/4/25 — 9 p.m.
Palmeiras or Botafogo vs. Benfica or Chelsea
7/5/25 — 12 p.m.
PSG or Inter Miami vs. Flamengo or Bayern Munich
7/5/25 — 4 p.m.
Real Madrid/RB Salzburg/Al Hilal or Juventus/Man City vs. Borussia Dortmund/Fluminense/Mamelodi Sundowns or Inter/River Plate/Monterrey
Semifinals
Date/Kick-off Time (ET)
Fixture
7/8/25 — 3 p.m.
Winner of QF1 vs. Winner of QF2
7/9/25 — 3 p.m.
Winner of QF3 vs. Winner of QF4
Final
Date/Kick-off Time (ET)
Fixture
7/13/25 — 3 p.m.
Winner of SF1 vs. Winner of SF2
We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article