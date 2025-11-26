Real Madrid Suffer Last-Minute Injury Scare for Olympiacos Clash
Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is reportedly a doubt for the Spanish giants’ Champions League bout with Olympiacos.
The England international participated in training in the build-up to the match and then made the trip to Greece with Los Blancos, seemingly untouched by the injury crisis wreaking havoc on the team. Yet just hours before kick off at Karaiskakis Stadium, Bellingham faces a late fitness test.
MARCA report the 22-year-old is nursing a minor calf strain that puts his place in Xabi Alonso’s XI in question. Bellingham is “at risk” of a more severe injury if he exacerbates the issue on Wednesday evening.
Alonso, therefore, could exercise caution with his best midfielder and keep him on the bench to start the game. Losing Bellingham at any capacity is a major blow for an injury-ridden Real Madrid side already without Thibaut Courtois, Dean Huijsen, Éder Militão, Antonio Rüdiger, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal and Franco Mastantuono.
Not to mention the ex-Borussia Dortmund man has recorded six goal contributions in his last six appearances for Los Blancos, often standing out as a bright spot amid the club’s recent string of poor results.
Alonso Hopes to Lead Real Madrid to Champions League First
Even if Bellingham joins the seven other players unable to feature against Olympiacos, Alonso will still be expected to lead Real Madrid to victory. The 15-time European champions have stumbled in their last three matches, falling to Liverpool and then sharing points with Rayo Vallecano and Elche.
The worrying results have called Alonso’s job into question, especially as tensions between the manager and Vinicius Junior continue to grow; the Brazilian reportedly stalled his contract talks due to his strained relationship with Carlo Ancelotti’s successor.
The pressure on Alonso is even greater when factoring in Los Blancos’ past results playing in Greece— the 15-time Champions League winners have never won a match on Greek soil, against any team.
A win against Olympiacos will not erase the noise surrounding the Spanish boss and Real Madrid, but it would at least offer a moment of reprieve and improve the club’s chances of finishing in the top eight of the league phase, guaranteeing immediate passage through to the last 16.