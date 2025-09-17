Real Madrid Learn Dean Huijsen Suspension Verdict, Set to Appeal
The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) disciplinary committee handed Dean Huijsen a one-match ban for his red card against Real Sociedad, a decision Real Madrid will appeal to the governing body’s appeals committee.
The center back was sent off for the first time in his fledgling La Liga career on Saturday afternoon for taking down Mikel Oyarzabal, who argued he was through on goal at the time of the foul. Referee Jesús Gil Manzano immediately went to his pocket and issued a red card despite Huijsen’s protests that Éder Militão was providing cover.
Real Madrid appealed the red card on the grounds that the foul was not a denial of a goalscoring opportunity, nor was Huijsen the last man back. Still, the RFEF upheld the official’s decision and suspended the former Bournemouth defender for one match.
The Spanish giants will now turn to the appeals committee in the hopes of getting the red card rescinded so Huijsen can play at the weekend against Espanyol. Real Madrid will have the latest briefing from the RFEF Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) to support their case.
In the second installment of “Review Time”, a series that conducts reviews of potential refereeing errors in La Liga, La Liga 2 and Liga F, spokesperson Marta Frías admitted Huijsen’s offense did not warrant a red card.
“This passage of play shows us the difference between a promising attack, and a clear goalscoring opportunity,” Frías said. “The key concept is that the interpretation of the presence and distance away of a second defender can change the punishment from a yellow card to a straight red card.
“The referee shows a red card, believing it involves a clear goalscoring opportunity. The action presents two possible scenarios, depending on a second Real Madrid defender, key to the move. If we believe that he could arrive and challenge for the ball, the adequate punishment should be a yellow card, for a promising attack.
“If, as the referee interpreted, the distance makes it impossible for him to challenge for the ball, it’s a clear goalscoring opportunity, punished by a sending off.
“These two scenarios are open to interpretation, and so this committee understands that it doesn’t 100% meet the necessary criteria for ‘DOGSO’ [denial of a goalscoring opportunity], and the most appropriate punishment would have been a yellow card,” Frías said.
Should Real Madrid’s second appeal be denied, they will have to get by against Espanyol on Saturday without Huijsen. Plus, Xabi Alonso will also be unable to call upon the injured Antonio Rüdiger, Ferland Mendy and Trent Alexander-Arnold in defense.