Real Madrid Legend Delivers Verdict on Franco Mastantuono Attitude
Legendary former Real Madrid midfielder Ángel Di María says Franco Mastantuono’s willingness to “take on the world” will see him flourish in the Spanish capital.
The 18-year-old recently bagged his first goal in Real Madrid colors, netting in the comprehensive 4–1 win over Levante that also saw Kylian Mbappé bag a brace and Vinícius Júnior open the scoring.
Mastantuono admitted it was a “special feeling” and an “incredible moment,” particularly as it came exactly 72 years after the great Alfredo Di Stéfano scored his maiden Real Madrid goal.
New Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has thrown Mastantuono straight in at the deep end, exposing him to regular first team minutes following his big-money switch from River Plate, and he’s worked well in tandem with another young attacking prospect, Arda Güler.
Mastantuono’s start has certainly caught the eye of Real Madrid favourite Di María, who returned to boyhood club Rosario Central in the summer and continues to play well at the age of 37.
Mastantuono: I Feel Relaxed at Real Madrid
“I was very happy to see that he got on so well with his teammates so quickly,” Di María said of Real Madrid’s latest teenage prodigy. “His skill, that mischievousness of always going for it and wanting to take on the world, is a very good thing; they are going to value him highly.
“I'm very happy that an Argentine is back at Real Madrid now and is representing us as well as he is. For an 18-year-old, he has a lot of personality.”
Mastantuono’s calmness and maturity for a player so young has been highlighted by Spanish media, clearly impressed by his adaptation to life in Europe. It’s perhaps no surprise given Mastantuono has spoken himself of how relaxed he feels in his new environment, even though expectations at the Bernabéu are as high as ever.
“I feel really relaxed. It’s a pleasure, a dream come true for me to be here, and I’m staying calm about it,” he told Real Madrid’s club channels after scoring that first goal. “I try and deal with it naturally, even though it’s not. I have a lot of things in my life that help keep me grounded: my family, my friends, my people, that helps keep me relaxed and enjoying what I do, which is the most beautiful job in the world.”