Real Madrid Hand New Contract to Breakout Star With €1 Billion Release Clause
Real Madrid have confirmed young striker Gonzalo García has signed a new long-term contract with the club.
The 21-year-old made a handful of substitute appearances under Carlo Ancelotti last season but it was under Xabi Alonso at the Club World Cup that Gonzalo really established himself as a genuine option for the senior squad.
With Kylian Mbappé unwell and Endrick injured to start the tournament, Alonso put his faith in Gonzalo as Madrid’s starting striker and watched on as the youngster plundered four goals in six games this summer.
It was soon decided that Gonzalo would be kept around for the 2025–26 campaign as cover for Mbappé, and Madrid have now confirmed his status as a first-team player by handing him a lucrative new contract.
Gonzalo has signed on until 2030 on a bumper deal which, according to AS, includes a release clause of €1 billion ($1.3 billion).
Madrid’s faith in Gonzalo was widely expected to see the youngster take the No.9 shirt made vacant by Mbappé’s switch to 10 but, surprisingly, the club confirmed fellow youngster Endrick would assume the jersey instead.
Gonzalo has been given No.16 for the upcoming campaign, in which he is expected to play a significant role after convincing Alonso to abandon his search for a new striker.
The new Madrid boss wanted somebody like former Bernabéu favorite Joselu—a tall, powerful striker who is prepared to operate as an understudy to Mbappé—but Gonzalo’s emergence at the Club World Cup convinced Los Blancos to end their search.