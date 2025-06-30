Real Madrid ‘Plan Vinicius Junior Contract Meeting’, Two More Stars Set for New Deals
The agent of Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior is reported to be present in the United States for talks with the club over a new contract.
The 24-year-old, whose current deal expires in 2027, has been the subject of lengthy negotiations between Madrid and his agent While there has long been a sense of optimism, no agreement has been reached and tensions have only been heightened by the threat of a bid from Saudi Arabia.
Publicly, Vinícius has done his best to relax the fanbase. As recently as last week, he stood in front of the media and proclaimed his desire to sign a new contract with Madrid, going on to admit he wants to stay for his entire career.
According to MARCA, a positive resolution may finally be in sight as both Vinícius’s agent and the Real Madrid general manager are present at the Club World Cup, while president Florentino Pérez is also due to join for the knockout stages.
With these powerful figures all in the same place, a meeting will be held in the hope of thrashing out a new contract for Vinícius, with the plan always to wait until the season ends before ramping up negotiations.
Madrid have been delighted with Vinícius’s attitude and response to the team’s struggles this past season. He was one of several players asked for their input on the slump and Vinícius’s leadership and upturn in performance have both caught the eye behind the scenes.
Los Blancos have made it clear they want to keep Vinícius, whose desire to stay means everyone is on the same page, and there is said to be confidence that an agreement can be wrapped up soon.
This summer could bring a whole host of new contracts for Madrid, who are also preparing to finalize extensions for goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and versatile midfielder Brahim Díaz.
Negotiations with both Brahim and Courtois are thought to be particularly advanced, with announcements perhaps coming before any confirmation on Vinícius’s next move.