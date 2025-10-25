Real Madrid’s Planned Retaliation to Lamine Yamal Accusations—Report
Real Madrid’s players are reportedly “fed up” with Lamine Yamal’s repeated jibes and plan on using his latest scandalous accusations as motivation for Sunday’s Clásico.
Barcelona’s prodigious and outspoken 18-year-old stoked the flames of a rivalry which is already one of the most fearsome in European soccer. A matter of days before this weekend’s showpiece fixture at the Santiago Bernabéu, Yamal accused Madrid of “stealing and complaining.”
The teenager featured in four successive Clásico triumphs last term as Barcelona romped to a domestic treble. “This year, they simply can’t beat us,” Yamal laughed after the most recent of those victories. “We’ve proven that. I’m really happy.”
For those inside Madrid’s locker room, their anger was balanced by a sense of “weariness,” according to MARCA. Yamal’s incendiary remarks cannot be explained away by his youth in the eyes of those from the capital, with the winger’s latest statements deemed to be “incomprehensible.”
It was pointed out that Barcelona, rather than Real Madrid, are the club which find themselves embroiled in the long-running Negreira scandal—a case which sees the Catalan giants accused of paying the former vice-president of Spain’s referees committee, José María Enríquez Negreira, €8.4 million ($9.8 million).
Yet, Yamal is hardly alone is crying foul play when it comes to Real Madrid. Earlier this week, Barcelona president Joan Laporta claimed that there was a “white hand” involved in La Liga officiating.
Gerard Pique Defends Yamal’s Comments
Former Barcelona center back Gerard Piqué knows the rivalry which exists between his boyhood club and Real Madrid better than most. The veteran of 40 Clásicos waved away Yamal’s comments as nothing more than a drop in the ocean of bad blood between these ever-lasting enemies.
“The rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid has always existed. They’ve told us we’ve stolen, and we’ve told them,” he shrugged to Jijantes. “If you lose against Madrid, they always give you a hard time.”
“I don’t know what will become of him [Yamal]. He has the opportunity to break away from everything. The quality this kid has... is incredible,” Piqué gushed. “Let’s accept Lamine as he is. Obviously, he’s going to gain experience. No one is the same at 18 as they are at 38. Lamine Yamal is very special.”