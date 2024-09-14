Real Madrid Player Ratings: Los Blancos Defeat Real Sociedad 2-0 in First Away Win of Season
Real Madrid extended its La Liga unbeaten streak to 37 games after Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé found the back of the net against Real Sociedad.
Already four points behind Barcelona, Real Madrid traveled to Reale Arena looking to collect three points away from the Santiago Bernabéu for the first time in its 2024–25 La Liga campaign. The reigning Spanish champions came into the match as the heavy favorite against a Real Sociedad side that has lost three consecutive games at home.
Imanol Alguacil's men looked the more threatening team in the game's first 50 minutes. Real Sociedad hit the woodwork three times and firmly took the game to the Spanish giants. A handball from Sergio Gomez and a poor challenge from Jon Aramburu let the home side down, though, and conceded two penalties to Real Madrid.
Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé both scored from the spot to give Los Blancos the 0–2 victory.
Real Madrid Player Ratings (4-2-3-1)
GK: Thibaut Courtois – 7/10 – Courtois stood tall when it mattered most, but he had plenty of help from the woodwork to keep his third clean sheet of the season.
RB: Dani Carvajal – 6/10 – Carvajal was solid as ever on the right flank and did well to cover for his center-backs when Real Madrid was caught out on the counter-attack.
CB: Éder Militão – 7/10 – Despite a few mistouches, Militão came up huge time and time again to help keep Real Sociedad off the scoresheet, winning 100% of his tackles and aerial duels.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger – 7/10 – Rüdiger will be disappointed he did not score the game's opening goal, but he did his job to lock down Takefusa Kubo with the help of Ferland Mendy.
LB: Ferland Mendy – 6/10 – After a few disappointing outings, Mendy did just enough tonight to secure his spot on the left flank over Fran García.
DM: Federico Valverde – 6/10 – Valverde once again showed off his exceptional work-rate for Los Blancos, working well in his deeper role to get back on defense while also pushing forward on the counter-attack.
DM: Luka Modrić – 6/10 – Modrić got the nod amid Real Madrid's injury struggles and created the most chances for his side over 90 minutes.
RM: Brahim Díaz – N/A – Díaz had a few flashes on the ball, but came off the pitch in the 24th minute after suffering a hamstring injury.
AM: Arda Güler – 6/10 – Güler was the heart of Real Madrid's counter-attack and did well to link up with the front three. The 19-year-old also won the penalty that lead to the team's first goal.
LM: Vinícius Júnior – 7/10 – The Brazilian buried the game's opening goal from the spot after a quiet first half. His dynamic run into the box then won Real Madrid its second penalty.
ST: Kylian Mbappé – 7/10 – Mbappé showed great individual skill on the ball and was the most threatening player in Real Madrid's attack. His efforts were rewarded in the second half when he doubled Los Blancos' lead from the penalty spot.
Substitutes
SUB: Rodrygo – 5/10 – The substitute struggled to have an impact on the right side of the pitch.
SUB: Lucas Vázquez – 5/10 – Vázquez fulfilled his duty to help protect Real Madrid's lead.
SUB: Endrick – N/A – Endrick came on in the 90th minute for Kylian Mbappé.
Manager
Carlo Ancelotti – 6/10 – Despite an injury crisis, Ancelotti's XI got the job done tonight. Dropping Valverde and Modrić back might have stifled some of Real Madrid's attack, but it helped fill the gap left in Aurélien Tchouaméni's absence. The manager will still have to answer questions, though, about his side's inability to score from open play.