Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid: Complete Head-to-Head Record
Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid have one of the best rivalries in soccer that produces must-see moments and matches across every competition in the sport.
The second biggest rivalry in Spain belong to neighbors Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid. The two clubs have faced off over 230 times throughout the years in La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.
The two latest installments of the rivalry came in the 2024–25 La Liga season in which both sides shared points in two 1–1 draws. Now, another Madrid derby is set to take center stage of the Champions League round of 16, adding yet another chapter to the storied history between the two Spanish clubs.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid: Five Classic Champions League Matches
5. Atletico Madrid 2–1 Real Madrid: May 10, 2017
Atlético Madrid's only Champions League victory against Los Blancos in the modern era came in the second leg of the 2017 semifinals. Simeone's men were all over Real Madrid from the opening whistle, scoring two goals in the first 16 minutes of the match. Antoine Griezmann's successful penalty was his first and only career goal against Real Madrid in the Champions League.
Although Atlético Madrid went on to win the match 2–1, it was not enough to get to the 2017 Champions League final. Real Madrid wound up advancing 4–2 on aggregate and went on to win their 12th Champions League title.
4. Atletico Madrid 1–0 Real Madrid: May 7, 1959
Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid's European history dates all the way back to 1959. The two rivals clashed in the European Cup semifinals, where Los Blancos won the first leg at home 2–1. The second leg, though, was all Atlético Madrid. Enrique Collar scored the lone goal of the match, getting his side back level on aggregate with Real Madrid.
The two clubs went on to play a third time in a deciding playoff match that Los Blancos won 2–1. Collar once again scored his side's only goal, becoming the only Atlético Madrid player in history to score more than once against Real Madrid in the Champions League.
3. Real Madrid 3–0 Atletico Madrid: May 2, 2017
One of Ronaldo's best performances in a white shirt came against Atlético Madrid in the Champions League. Real Madrid's all-time leading goalscoring scored a hat trick at the Santiago Bernabéu in the first leg of the 2017 Champions League semifinals. Ronaldo headed home his first goal, sent a half-volley past Jan Oblak for his second and bagged his third with an off-balance shot from 10 yards out.
Ronaldo remains the only player in history to score a hat trick against Diego Simeone's Atlético Madrid.
Watch Ronaldo's hat trick here.
2. Real Madrid 1–1 (5–3 pens) Atletico Madrid: May 28, 2016
For the second time in three years, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid clashed in the Champions League final. Sergio Ramos got Real Madrid on the scoresheet in the 15th minute, but Yannick Carrasco brought Los Colchoneros level with just 11 minutes left in the match. Much like the 2014 final, the 2016 final headed into extra time.
In Milan, though, neither side could find a breakthrough and the winner was determined by a penalty shootout. After Juanfran missed his penalty, Ronaldo stepped up to the spot and won Real Madrid's first Champions League title under Zinedine Zidane. The thrilling victory was the start of the only threepeat in the competition's history.
Watch the match's highlights here.
1. Real Madrid 4–1 Atletico Madrid: May 24, 2014
The first time Real Madrid met Atlético Madrid in the Champions League final, Ramos produced one of the most iconic moments in the competition's history. Simeone's men had a 0–1 lead heading into stoppage time, but the Real Madrid center back headed home an equalizer in the 93rd minute.
Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Ronaldo would go on to score in extra time, securing La Décima for Real Madrid.
Check out highlights from the match here.
Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid: Complete Head-to-Head Record
- Games played: 238
- Real Madrid wins: 116
- Atlético Madrid wins: 59
- Draws: 63
Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid: Champions League Head-to-Head Record
- Games played: 9
- Real Madrid wins: 5
- Atlético Madrid wins: 2
- Draws: 2
Carlo Ancelotti vs. Diego Simeone: Complete Head-to-Head Record
- Games played: 26
- Ancelotti wins: 9
- Simeone wins: 9
- Draws: 8
Top Scorers in Madrid Derby Champions League Games
Player
Club
Goals
Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid
4
Sergio Ramos
Real Madrid
2
Ferenc Puskás
Real Madrid
2
Enrique Collar
Atlético Madrid
2
Bale and Marcelo each only managed to find the back of the net once against Atlético Madrid in the Champions League. Griezmann has scored just one goal against Real Madrid in the Champions League as well.