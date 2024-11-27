Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool: Champions League
Real Madrid is set to meet Liverpool in the Champions League for the ninth time this decade, but the team will be without its top scorer.
Real Madrid's European title defense has gotten off to a shaky start. Los Blancos sit in 18th place in the Champions League standings after suffering defeats to Lille and AC Milan. Now, the club's biggest test is here with a trip to Anfield.
Liverpool, meanwhile, collected victories in all four of its UCL matches, giving Arne Slot's side the best record in the Champions League. The Reds also sit atop the Premier League standings with 31 points.
Carlo Ancelotti's side comes into the matchup with history on its side. After all, Real Madrid defeated Liverpool in the 2018 and 2022 Champions League finals, and five other times in the clubs' last eight clashes. Yet the Reds are the favorite to walk away with all three points against an injury-plagued Real Madrid side without Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo, Dani Carvajal, Éder Militão, David Alaba and Aurélien Tchouaméni.
The pressure will be on Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham to carry the goalscoring load for the visitors, especially if Ancelotti opts for a more defensive-minded lineup.
Here's what Real Madrid's XI could look like against Slot's men Nov. 26.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—The Belgian will look to replicate his MOTM performance against the Reds from the 2022 Champions League final.
RB: Fede Valverde—Although it is not his natural position, Valverde has proven to be a solid backup right back in the absence of Carvajal. Lucas Vázquez is back with the team, but will likely feature off the bench.
CB: Raúl Asencio—With just two senior caps to his name, the 21-year-old will make his Champions League debut.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger—The Germany international will have to be at his best to keep Liverpool, a side that fired four past Bayer Leverkusen in its last UCL fixture, off the scoresheet.
LB: Ferland Mendy—After getting a rest at the weekend, Mendy is expected to rejoin the XI for Wednesday's clash. The defender has the tall task of silencing Mohamed Salah, who has 12 goals across all competitions.
DM: Eduardo Camavinga—Camavinga continues to prove he belongs in Ancelotti's lineup while Tchouaméni remains sidelined. The midfielder will have to cover plenty of ground and pitch in on Real Madrid's defense duties against Liverpool.
DM: Luka Modrić—With Valverde stuck at right back, the Ballon d'Or winner is the next man up to slot into the midfield.
RW: Arda Güler—The 19-year-old bagged his first assist of the season at the weekend and is in line to get a second consecutive start amid Real Madrid's injury crisis.
AM: Jude Bellingham—With two goals in as many matches, Bellingham is finally looking like the player who scored 23 goals in his debut season with Los Blancos. The England international will have the freedom to create and capitalize on chances in the final third.
LW: Kylian Mbappé—All eyes will be on the Frenchman to deliver from his favored position as Vinícius Júnior recovers from a thigh injury.
ST: Brahim Díaz—Díaz scored five goals in two matches for Morocco over the November international break and needs to translate his goalscoring form to Real Madrid.