Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Mallorca: La Liga
Real Madrid's title hopes were dashed on Sunday, with only a miracle during the final few weeks of the season seeing Carlo Ancelotti's squad retain their La Liga crown.
A summer of change beckons in the Spanish capital, and a glut of injuries means Ancelotti will pivot to the periphery for their midweek domestic clash against European hopefuls Mallorca.
Anything but three points will seal Barcelona's status as champions, although Madrid would only be delaying the inevitable should they prevail on home soil.
Here's how Real Madrid could line up for Wednesday night's La Liga clash.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Mallorca (4-4-2)
GK: Thibaut Courtois — The Belgian must be glad to see the back of this Barcelona team after conceding four times on Sunday. Courtois hasn't been at his absolute best this season but will remain in the team here.
RB: Federico Valverde — Lucas Vazquez will be leaving the club this summer, and the right-back is set to miss out on Wednesday due to the knock he picked up in the Clasico. As a result, Ancelotti will pivot to Valverde, who often dropped into Madrid's defence on Sunday.
CB: Raul Asencio — While Madrid have lost multiple defensive options through injury this term, Asencio has stayed fit since his integration. He's one of very few defenders available for Mallorca's visit.
CB: Jacobo Ramon — Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Eder Militao and Aurelien Tchouameni are all out, so Ancelotti will likely turn to 20-year-old Ramon for his second La Liga appearance.
LB: Fran Garcia — Injuries render Garcia a shoo-in. Madrid are without Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga and Alaba.
RM: Arda Guler — It's taken far too long, but the talented Guler is finally enjoying a run in the XI with Rodrygo suffering from an illness. There are holes in his game physically, but few can match his magic with the ball at his feet.
CM: Luka Modric — Modric has played an important role for Madrid at the ripe old age of 39, and he looks set to extend his stay in the capital for another year.
CM: Dani Ceballos — With Valverde filling in at right-back and alternative midfield options either injured or suspended, a resurgent Ceballos should remain in the team and partner the majestic veteran.
LM: Jude Bellingham — It's been a quieter sophomore year for Bellingham after an outstanding debut campaign, and the Englishman will be keen to set the tone for 2025-26 by finishing the season strong.
ST: Kylian Mbappe — Mbappe became the 14th Madrid player in history to score a Clasico hat-trick, but he also became the third player to net three times and yet end up on the losing side against Barcelona this season. He's taken pole position in the Pichichi race.
ST: Endrick — With Vinicius Junior likely missing out, Ancelotti could hand a rare La Liga start to Brazilian teenager Endrick.