When Can Barcelona Win La Liga?
Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 4–3 in the final El Clásico of the season, making it just a matter of time before Hansi Flick lifts his first league title as Barça manager.
Completing the season sweep over Real Madrid in Clásico's has placed Barcelona within touching distance of dethroning Los Blancos as La Liga title-holders. After a trophy-less season last year ended the Xavi Hernández era, Flick is closing in on a domestic treble to begin his tenure.
The Clásico win saw Barcelona build a seven point lead atop the standings with three games to go. With a better goal difference and having won the head-to-head series in La Liga over Real Madrid, Barça also own the two top tiebreakers in case both teams were to finish level on points.
Flick's side need just two points to secure the league title, something they could achieve before the weekend.
Barcelona can become La Liga champions without even taking the pitch midweek. Real Madrid host European hopeful Mallorca on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabéu. If Los Blancos fail to win the match, Barcelona will be crowned champions. For Real Madrid, the scenario is simple, they must win out vs. Mallorca, Sevilla and Real Sociedad if they want to maintain an outside chance of winning La Liga.
If Madrid beats Mallorca, then Barcelona have a chance to secure the league title against their city rivals Espanyol. Barça visit RCDE Stadium on Thursday for a Catalan derby and a win would suffice to secure the league title, whilst also impeding Espanyol's quest for relegation safety.
If the Catalans fall to Espanyol, then a home matchup vs. Villarreal on Sunday becomes the next possible fixture where they can secure the league trophy. Drawing to Espanyol and drawing to Villarreal on Sunday would also suffice to win the title.
Finally, if Barcelona lose both of their next two matches and Real Madrid wins both, then the La Liga title race would be decided during the final matchweek. Barcelona would need to defeat Athletic Bilbao to avoid a potentially historic collapse.
Given the performances Flick's side have displayed for the majority of the season, it's very likely that Barcelona end the week with the club's 28th La Liga title already resting in their trophy cabinet.