Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Borussia Dortmund: Alonso’s Dilemma in Attack
Refreshed and rejuvenated with Xabi Alonso at the helm, Real Madrid are hunting a semifinal berth at this summer’s Club World Cup.
They made light work of Juventus in the previous round, and another European opponent beckons for Alonso’s side in Borussia Dortmund, a team the Spaniard got to know plenty during his successful tenure as Bayer Leverkusen manager.
Madrid, too, have taken on BVB in back-to-back seasons, most notably defeating the German side in the 2024 UEFA Champions League final. Much has changed since that Wembley night, and Niko Kovač’s side are built to compromise the control Alonso wishes to oversee in games via slick counter-attacks.
Here’s how the Madrid could line up for Saturday’s Club World Cup quarterfinal.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Borussia Dortmund (3-5-2)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—The Belgian enjoyed a relatively quiet outing against Juventus last time out, as he recorded his second clean sheet of the tournament.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger—While he did make an important tweak at half-time in the last 16, Alonso started with Rüdiger as one of his two outside center backs. He’s more suited to playing this role compared to being stationed in the middle of the back three, which would offer him less license to be aggressive.
CB: Aurélien Tchouaméni—The Frenchman has the makings of an important cog for Alonso, with this Madrid team likely to shapeshift between back threes and fours. Tchouaméni can perform multiple roles for the new manager, and could retain his place in defence despite Raúl Asencio’s return from suspension.
CB: Dean Huijsen—The new arrival has been a mainstay at the tournament so far, and he’ll remain in Alonso’s backline.
RWB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—The former Liverpool defender recorded his first goal contribution for his new club in the previous round, as his cross was headed hom by Gonzalo García beyond Michele Di Gregorio.
CM: Federico Valverde—The indefatigable Uruguayan was excellent against Juventus, and his new manager has drawn comparisons with his former teammate, Steven Gerrard. Valverde has an impressive goalscoring record in this competition.
CM: Arda Güler—Alonso certainly trusts the young Turkish starlet, who featured only sporadically under Carlo Ancelotti. It’s been a hugely encouraging summer for Güler so far.
CM: Jude Bellingham—Bellingham has been a mainstay in Madrid’s midfield at the tournament, scoring on Matchday 2. He would’ve loved a battle with his brother at MetLife, but Jobe is suspended for the quarterfinal.
LWB: Fran García—We’ve seen plenty of García in the United States this summer with Ferland Mendy out injured, and Alonso is unlikely to make a change down the left.
ST: Gonzalo García—Kylian Mbappé has recovered from an illness, and he made his first appearance of the summer in the last 16. However, it’s be harsh to drop García here given the tournament he’s had so far.
ST: Vinícius Júnior—Viní Jr simply loves playing against Borussia Dortmund. The Brazilian star netted in the Champions League final two seasons ago, and scored a hat-trick in the most recent matchup last October. There are a couple of slow-turners in Kovač’s defense.