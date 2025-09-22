Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Levante: Alonso Faces Vinicius Junior Decision
Before Real Madrid can look ahead to the Madrid derby, they first must take on Levante at the Estadi Ciutat de València.
Real Madrid extended their perfect start to the 2025–26 campaign at the weekend, securing a comfortable 2–0 victory over Espanyol to make it six wins in six matches across all competitions. Xabi Alonso’s squad remains the only team in La Liga yet to drop points this season.
Los Blancos’ next test comes against a Levante side that has just one win since its return to the Spanish top-flight. On paper, the clash heavily favors Real Madrid, even if Alonso opts to rotate his lineup in preparation for a clash with Atlético Madrid on Saturday.
After the returns of Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga, Ferland Mendy, Antonio Rüdiger and Trent Alexander-Arnold are the only players still sidelined due to injury. Dean Huijsen is also back available for selection after serving his one-match ban.
Here’s what Real Madrid’s XI could look like against Levante on Sept. 23.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Espanyol (4-2-3-1)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—Courtois and Real Madrid have still yet to concede a goal from open play in La Liga.
RB: Dani Carvajal—The right back is in line to make his 435th appearance in a white shirt on Tuesday evening.
CB: Éder Militão—Militão is back to top form despite suffering two ACL injuries in as many years. The center back even scored a brilliant match-winner last time out.
CB: Dean Huijsen—The 20-year-old returns to Alonso’s XI after serving his one-match suspension at the weekend.
LB: Álvaro Carreras—The former Benfica standout has yet to put a foot wrong since his move to the Spanish capital. Do not be surprised, though, if Fran García gets the nod to give Carreras a well-deserved rest ahead of the Madrid derby.
DM: Federico Valverde—Valverde tallied his second assist of the season on Saturday, though the Uruguayan is still waiting to bag his first goal in 2025–26.
DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—The Frenchman has played all but one minute in Los Blancos’ 2025–26 campaign. Dani Ceballos is an option to give him a brief reprieve, but Tchouaméni has quickly become an invaluable player in the eyes of Alonso.
AM: Arda Güler—All signs point to Güler returning to Alonso’s XI. The Türkiye international will hope to impress with Bellingham lurking.
RW: Brahim Díaz—If Alonso’s early rotational patterns are any indication, the Morocco international will return to Real Madrid’s XI after playing minimal minutes against Espanyol and Marseille.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—Mbappé has found the back of the net nine times in his last eight matches for club and country. The Frenchman leads both Real Madrid and La Liga in scoring.
LW: Vinícius Júnior—It would be harsh for Alonso to overlook the Brazilian after his stellar second-half performance at the weekend, but Vinícius Júnior is still in a battle with Rodrygo for the starting job.