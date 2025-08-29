Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Mallorca: Mbappe, Vinicius, Rodrygo Ready to Fire
It’s been a solid start to the 2025–26 season for Real Madrid, who are two wins from two without conceding a goal.
Xabi Alonso did have the Club World Cup to thrust principles and ideas onto his Madrid squad, but the absence of a proper preseason means his team are still learning as they go.
Sturdy defensive foundations have been a key point of emphasis for the new manager, having inherited a team that were often outrun and outmanouvred by opponents last season, despite their distinct talent.
Alonso has a wealth of riches at his disposal, and balancing out his team without limiting their star power is the tricky task the Spaniard is continuing to work on. With that in mind, here’s the team he could pick for Mallorca’s visit on Saturday night.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Mallorca (4-3-3)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—Madrid’s improvement defensively means Courtois hasn’t been tested all that much through two games, and the Belgian won’t mind another serene evening here.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—There’s bound to be plenty of rotation at full-back, with Dani Carvajal coming in for the Englishman last week. Alexander-Arnold, who hasn’t been called up to the England squad, could make a quick return to the team against a well-drilled Mallorca outfit.
CB: Éder Militão—Alonso is likely to chop and change at the heart of his defense, too. Antonio Rüdiger got the nod last time out, but Militão has the potential to emerge as the main man off the back of two devastating knee injuries.
CB: Dean Huijsen—There’s no doubting Huijsen’s place in the team. Alonso was full of praise for the former Bournemouth defender before Saturday’s game, outlining the Spaniard’s importance to his team.
LB: Álvaro Carreras—With Ferland Mendy out, Carreras has limited competition at left-back. He’ll get in ahead of Fran García again on Saturday.
CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—The manager talked up Eduardo Camavinga before the game, but the former Rennes starlet remains sidelined through injury. So, compatriot Tchouaméni will continue at the base of midfield.
CM: Federico Valverde—Alonso has said he "cannot ask for any more" of Valverde. The robust Uruguayan looks poised to rack up another huge tally of minutes this term.
CM: Arda Güler—The young Turkish playmaker has established himself as one of Alonso’s favorites, and he’ll once again operate as the silky linker between defense and attack.
RW: Rodrygo—Alonso suggested Rodrygo’s best position is off the left flank, but he also made noted of the Brazilian’s impressive versatility. If the Spaniard is to get all of Madrid’s superstars working in harmony up top, Rodrygo must be deployed off the right.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—This is Mbappé‘s team, there’s no doubt about that. After earning Pichichi honors in his debut season, the French striker has scored three goals in two games to start 2025–26. He looks really sharp.
LW: Vinícius Júnior—The Brazilian, relentlessly linked with a move away, was dropped from Alonso’s XI last week, having struggled in the win over Osasuna. However, Viní Jr is a star you can’t keep down for long, and he was in the goals off the bench in Oviedo.