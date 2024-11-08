Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Osasuna: La Liga
After two consecutive home defeats, Real Madrid is in desperate need of a bounce back against Osasuna.
In its last two matches at the Santiago Bernabéu, Real Madrid conceded seven goals, scored one and collected zero points. The defending Spanish and European champions already have more defeats in 2024–25 (3) than they suffered all of last season (2).
The last chance for Carlo Ancelotti's side to get back to winning ways before the November international break comes against Osasuna. Normally Los Blancos would be the heavy favorites, especially at home, but the visitors have something on their resume that no one else in La Liga has—a win against Barcelona.
Real Madrid will once again be without Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal and David Alaba due to injury. Aurélien Tchouaméni is also sidelined after suffering an ankle injury against AC Milan. The good news for Ancelotti is Rodrygo is fully fit and ready to join Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé up top.
Here's what Real Madrid's XI could look like against Vicente Moreno's men on Saturday, Nov. 9.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Osasuna (4-3-3)
GK: Andriy Lunin—The Ukraine international needs more help from his backline to avoid conceding multiple goals for the third consecutive match.
RB: Lucas Vázquez—The Spaniard continues to prove it is impossible to replace Carvajal. Vázquez has not delivered a solid defensive effort in the last three matches.
CB: Éder Militão—Militão needs to bounce back from an underwhelming performance against AC Milan if Real Madrid wants to record its first clean sheet in over a month.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger—The center-back needs to silence Ante Budimir, who is looking for his third goal in as many matches.
LB: Ferland Mendy—Mendy has yet to impress this season, but the Frenchman is still Ancelotti's first-choice on the left flank. Do not be surprised, though, if the manager gives the nod to Fran García, who provides more of an attacking threat.
CM: Federico Valverde—Valverde suffered a minor issue that forced him off the pitch midweek, but Ancelotti confirmed he is fit and available for Saturday's affair. Should the manager take a more cautious approach, expect Luka Modrić to start in his place.
CM: Eduardo Camavinga—With Tchouaméni out injured, the door is open for his fellow France teammate to start in the middle of the park.
CM: Jude Bellingham—Still searching for his first goal of the season, the England international gets his final chance to find the back of the net before the November international break.
RW: Rodrygo—Fully recovered from his thigh injury, Rodrygo should find himself on the right-wing again as Ancelotti reverts to a 4-3-3.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—Fresh off being dropped from France's squad, Mbappé has all to prove against Osasuna. The Frenchman has not found the back of the net since Oct. 19.
LW: Vinícius Júnior—The Brazilian will look to score his seventh goal in six matches across all competitions.