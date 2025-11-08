Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Rayo Vallecano: Rodrygo Returns to Form Fab Four
Real Madrid are aiming to enter the November international break on a high when they visit city rivals Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Sunday.
Los Blancos suffered only their second defeat of the season on Tuesday night as they were beaten by Liverpool in the Champions League, but they have the opportunity to extend their advantage at the top of the La Liga table with victory against Rayo. With Barcelona not in action until later in the day, Madrid can move eight clear of their rivals with a win.
Xabi Alonso’s side have won ten of their 11 La Liga outings this term and will feel confident heading to Estadio de Vallecas despite their midweek slump. They thrashed Valencia last weekend as they netted four unanswered goals and will be searching for a similarly emphatic triumph against their fellow capital outfit.
Here is how Madrid could line up at Rayo.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Rayo Vallecano (4-2-3-1)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—Courtois’s stellar saves were the only reason Madrid only lost by a single goal at Liverpool, with the Belgian keeping his side from humiliation at Anfield. He seldom puts a foot wrong no matter the stage.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—Alexander-Arnold received a frosty reception on his return to Merseyside midweek, but Madrid will be pleased to have their summer recruit available once more. He could make a first start since coming back from injury against Rayo.
CB: Éder Militão—Injuries to Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba means there will be no rest for Militão this weekend. The Brazilian, who performed admirably at Anfield, will lead the defense at Estadio de Vallecas.
CB: Dean Huijsen—Huijsen endured a difficult evening on his return to England, with the ex-Bournemouth defender struggling with Liverpool’s intensity. Fortunately, he’s facing a Rayo side who are averaging only a little over a goal per game in La Liga.
LB: Álvaro Carreras—Carreras was on the scoresheet last weekend as he continues his excellent form and will be aiming to deliver another terrific display on Sunday. He’s proven indispensable at left back.
DM: Federico Valverde—Valverde was forced to play right back once again on Tuesday night, but should be restored to the midfield against Rayo. He’s so much more effective in the engine room with his athleticism and incredible work rate.
DM: Eduardo Camavinga—An injury to Aurélien Tchouaméni will leave the Frenchman sidelined for several weeks, with Camavinga likely to deputize for his compatriot in the center of the pitch.
RW: Rodrygo—Rodrygo hasn’t started for Madrid since the win over Getafe, but could be recalled to the team on Sunday. The Brazilian will provide fresh legs down the right-hand side and will want to begin developing a relationship with Alexander-Arnold.
AM: Jude Bellingham—Bellingham has been recalled to the England squad following his recent purple patch of form, with three goals and an assist across his last four outings. He scored in the 3–3 draw at Estadio de Vallecas last season.
LW: Vinícius Júnior—The Brazilian’s future remains slightly uncertain amid his recent outburst and he will be desperate to silence the outside noise with a decisive display at Rayo. He’s managed five goals and four assists in La Liga this term.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—The Frenchman has only blanked once in La Liga this season, scoring in his last eight matches in the competition. Despite a quiet evening midweek, he’s almost guaranteed to be involved significantly on Sunday.