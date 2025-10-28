Vinicius Junior Seriously Considering Real Madrid Exit —Report
Vinícius Júnior is seriously considering leaving Real Madrid amid concerns he will never be able to appease new manager Xabi Alonso, reports in Spain say.
There have been reports of tension between Vinícius and Alonso all season, but the former’s frustration was made public during El Clásico in a furious reaction to being substituted during the second half.
A postmatch interview with Real Madrid TV, coupled with an enthusiastic social media post celebrating the win, suggested there may not be much of an issue to address, but AS claim things are far from rosy.
Said to be “furious” about his role under Alonso, Vinícius is adamant things cannot continue in this fashion and is reportedly ready to consider his future with Madrid if things do not change soon.
Vinicius, Alonso Relationship Strained—Reports
Simply put, Vinícius feels Alonso does not like him. The Brazilian’s extra work on defense, something Alonso specifically requested during the summer, has not reaped the rewards he expected and he is not being given a role in the team which reflects his status as one of the best players in the world.
Having already vocalized such concerns earlier this season when he was named on the bench for two of the team’s first four games, and his frustrations boiled over in El Clásico with an explicit reaction to the substitution. Alonso has already promised to speak with Vinícius about the incident.
ESPN note the relationship between Vinícius and Alonso has soured since El Clásico. The winger is expected to speak with teammates for advice before the face-to-face showdown with his manager to address the situation.
Adding extra tension to the situation is Vinícius’s contract situation. He is approaching the final 18 months of his deal and talks over an extension have so far proven fruitless. While it is understood everyone involved would rather continue together, the door to a departure is thought to be perilously propped open.
What Did Vinicius Junior Say As He Left the Pitch?
Footage of Vinícius’s furious reaction to Alonso’s decision to withdraw him for the final 20 minutes of Sunday’s game has been repeatedly analyzed. The 25-year-old used aimed expletives in Alonso’s direction as he questioned “Me? Me?” but DAZN claim his next comments were particularly seismic.
As he reached the bench, Vinícius is said to have uttered the words: “Always me! I'm leaving the team! I'm leaving, I’d better go!”
As he then headed straight down the tunnel, it is impossible to know whether Vinícius was truly threatening to pursue a move away from Madrid or simply pointing out that he planned to walk away from the squad in that specific moment.
Nevertheless, his frustrations remain high. Vinícius is seeking a role, and a salary, similar to that of Kylian Mbappé, who is considered undroppable as one of the world’s premier talents.
Madrid are thought to be prepared to give Vinícius a basic salary which matches Mbappé’s wage, but previous reports claim his frustration stems from Mbappé being given a bumper signing-on bonus when he joined which, given it is paid over time, effectively increases his earnings well beyond his salary. A wish to see that disparity addressed has left things incredibly tense.