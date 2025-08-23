Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Real Oviedo: Will Rodrygo Start?
Xabi Alonso will look to lead Real Madrid to victory in their first away game of the season against Real Oviedo.
Real Madrid kicked off their 2025–26 La Liga campaign with a 1–0 win over Osasuna thanks to a successful penalty from Kylian Mbappé. Although the performance at the Santiago Bernabéu slightly underwhelmed, it still delivered three points.
Los Blancos will hope to secure a more dominant win on Sunday at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere. The likes of Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior should have no trouble finding the back of the net against the newly promoted side, even without Rodrygo pitching in should Alonso opt to overlook the winger yet again.
The Brazilian will make the trip to Oviedo, though, along with Antonio Rüdiger, who is now back available from suspension. Real Madrid will only be without the injured Jude Bellingham, Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga and Endrick.
Here’s what Real Madrid’s XI could look like against Real Oviedo on Aug 24.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Real Oviedo (4-3-3)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—Courtois will look to make it two clean sheets in a row to kick off the 2025–26 La Liga season.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—The England international did not have much to do against Osasuna and will be eager to make more of an impact in Sunday’s clash.
CB: Éder Militão—Despite Rüdiger returning from suspension, Militão is still expected to get the nod alongside Huijsen after his impressive performances since returning from injury. Alonso could start both the center backs, though, if he wishes to deploy a back three.
CB: Dean Huijsen—Apart from Mbappé, the 20-year-old was Real Madrid’s best player in their La Liga opener. Huijsen brings both stability and creativity to the team’s backline.
LB: Álvaro Carreras—The former Benfica standout played well in his debut at the Santiago Bernabéu on Tuesday. He will look to continue building his chemistry with Vinícius Júnior down the left flank.
CM: Fede Valverde—Valverde is in line to make his 325th appearance in a white shirt. He will once again wear the captain’s armband.
CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—After being stuck at center back for so much of the last two seasons, Tchouaméni is back in his natural position.
CM: Arda Güler—Alonso is still working on turning Güler into Luka Modrić’s successor. The Türkiye international with get the nod in the midfield for the ninth consecutive match.
RW: Brahim Díaz—Right wing is the only position still surrounded by question marks. After Rodrygo was an unused substitute against Osasuna, all signs point to Díaz getting the nod again. Alonso could also award Franco Mastantuono his first start.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—The Frenchman was the hero in Real Madrid’s La Liga opener, bagging his 45th goal in a white shirt. Mbappé will look to find the back of the net in his seventh consecutive league match.
LW: Vinícius Júnior—Vinícius Júnior is just one goal away from surpassing Gareth Bale on Los Blancos’ all-time scoring list.