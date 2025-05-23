Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Real Sociedad: La Liga
There may be no silverware to display at the Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday afternoon, but there’s bound to be a celebration of some sorts following Real Madrid’s final game of the 2024–25 season.
Madrid conclude their campaign at home to the mid-table Real Sociedad having relinquished their La Liga crown to Barcelona.
While the season was ultimately unsuccessful and bound to facilitate a summer of change, Madridistas will briefly forget such disappointment to pay homage to a pair of figures ever so crucial to their contemporary domination.
For the final time, Carlo Ancelotti picks a Real Madrid starting XI, and here’s what it could look like for Sociedad’s visit.
Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad Predicted Lineup (4-4-2)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—The Belgian goalkeeper hasn’t enjoyed the best of campaigns, but he’s been close to a constant between the posts since returning from injury.
RB: Lucas Vázquez—A loyal servant to Madrid, Vázquez’s farewell is bound to get overshadowed but he, too, deserves a grand reception on Saturday.
CB: Raúl Asencio—Asencio is an injury doubt heading into the game, but the Spanish centre-back is expected to be fit to line up on the final day.
CB: Aurélien Tchouaméni—The French international has rotated between midfield and defence throughout the season. Given Madrid’s availability woes at centre-back, we’ll likely see Tchouaméni partner Asencio against Sociedad.
LB: Fran García—With Ferland Mendy and Eduardo Camavinga out of action, García is a shoo-in to retain his place at left-back.
RM: Federico Valverde—The dogged Uruguayan has been used more than any other Real Madrid player in La Liga this season, recording 2,942 minutes of action. He’s performed multiple roles for Ancelotti during the Italian’s swansong, and will be pushed into midfield on Saturday.
CM: Luka Modrić—After 13 years of supreme service, 39-year-old Modrić lines up for the 562nd time in a Madrid shirt and his final outing at the Santiago Bernabéu.
CM: Dani Ceballos—Ceballos is no Toni Kroos, but he’s performed admirably in midfield for Madrid this season and may well have saved his career in the Spanish capital. Los Blancos are bound to bring in a couple of signings to bolster their engine room this summer.
LM: Arda Güler—If Valverde tucks in off the right, Güler, who’s played a more prominent role down the stretch, will be given the license to maraud off his flank. He’ll be aided by Garcií’s forward forays from left-back as he aims to wreak havoc from the half-space.
ST: Brahim Díaz—Brahim will get the nod with Jude Bellingham suspended and Endrick out through injury. Vinicius Junior and transfer-linked Rodrygo are also expected to miss out.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—While Madrid have struggled their way through the season as a collective, Mbappé has enjoyed a productive year after a slow start. The French superstar has a four-goal lead over Robert Lewandowski in the Pichichi race and is a goal away from breaching 30 in La Liga.