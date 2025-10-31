Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Valencia: Alonso Makes Major Vinicius Junior Decision
Real Madrid aim to make it six wins on the bounce when they host the struggling Valencia on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Xabi Alonso’s side are flying high following a stellar performance in El Clásico that saw them dispatch bitter rivals Barcelona with authority to go five points clear atop the standings. Victory against Valencia on Saturday would see them take a temporary eight-point lead, increasing the pressure on their chasers.
Valencia are a struggling side there for the taking. Winless in their last five league matches, Carlos Corberán’s side have fallen into the relegation zone.
Still, there are a few situations Alonso must address. A knee injury will sideline Dani Carvajal for considerable time. Trent Alexander-Arnold returned to training, though it’s hard to envision him getting the nod after a lengthy absence.
Vinicius Junior had an outburst after getting substituted in El Clásico and although everything seems to have been solved, he could be given a night off. The Brazilian’s absence might not be a direct consequence of his recent action, though, but rather part of Alonso’s rotations with a Champions League bout against Liverpool at Anfield coming three nights later.
Here’s how Los Blancos could lineup against Valencia to begin November.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Valencia (4-2-3-1)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—The Belgian will want to make sure his side keeps a clean sheet against Valencia for the first time in five games.
RB: Federico Valverde—Real Madrid’s versatile weapon will put his trait to use once again covering the right flank. Alexander-Arnold will likely make his return from injury with a second half cameo.
CB: Raúl Asencio—Éder Militão has played every minute of Los Blancos’ last five games. The Brazilian could use some rest before the trip to Anfield with Asencio taking his place in the XI.
CB: Dean Huijsen—The young Spaniard was sublime in his first El Clásico and looks to build on what’s been a solid debut season in Real Madrid colors.
LB: Álvaro Carreras—Following a poor performance in the Madrid derby earlier in the term, Carreras showed his character and completely shut down Lamine Yamal in El Clásico.
CM: Aurélien Thouameni—The Frenchman has quietly had a brilliant start of the season, having rediscovered his confidence after a difficult 2024–25.
CM: Eduardo Camavinga—Camavinga’s reintroduction proved vital in El Clásico. Injuries have hindered his progress recently, but the Rennes academy graduate’s quality is undisputed.
RW: Franco Mastantuono—The Argentinian teenager is still adjusting to life in Spain and has been relegated to a more secondary role in recent games. He’ll get the nod to start against a fragile side.
AM: Jude Bellingham—The England international has been the match winner in each of Los Blancos’ last two games and is back to his best after recovering from a shoulder injury. With Bellingham at his sharpest, Alonso’s side can challenge for everything.
LW: Rodrygo—Rodrygo will make his third league start of the season replacing his headline-stealing countryman. It’s been difficult for Rodrygo to shine under Alonso, so he must take advantage of every opportunity he gets.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—Mbappé is on an absolute tear this season. He already has a five goal lead in the Pichichi race and is playing like the world’s best. He’ll look to be among the goals again, but Gonzalo García is a candidate to replace him so he’ll be fresh for the Liverpool clash.