Real Madrid Confirm Record-Breaking Midfielder Transfer
Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of teenage midfielder Franco Mastantuono from River Plate.
The 17-year-old is widely regarded as one of the world’s premier young talents and elevated his stock earlier this month by becoming the youngest player to appear for the Argentina national team in a competitive fixture.
Paris Saint-Germain looked destined to win the race for Mastantuono’s signature, but Real Madrid forced themselves to the front of the queue and ensured they would end up tying the youngster down to a long-term deal.
Madrid are reported to have triggered Mastantuono’s release clause of $45 million to get a deal over the line.
A club statement revealed Mastantuono will join the club in August, as soon as he has turned 18, and start a six-year contract at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Mastantuono becomes the club’s third signing of what is proving to be an increasingly busy summer. Center back Dean Huijsen was recruited from Bournemouth before the window opened, before a deal was agreed to bring Trent Alexander-Arnold’s arrival forward in time for the Club World Cup.
There were suggestions that Madrid wanted Mastantuono to join them at this summer’s tournament, hoping his Italian roots could help him qualify for an early move to Europe, but he will instead remain with River Plate for the next few months.
Reports claim Madrid have inserted a release clause worth a huge €1 billion (£852 million, $1.16 billion) into Mastantuono’s contract to ensure he is not lured away.