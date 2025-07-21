Real Madrid Make Rodri Transfer ‘Decision’ After Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez Interest
Real Madrid’s search for a big-name midfielder has seen them once again settle on Manchester City’s Rodri as the dream target, a report has revealed.
The departures of Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić in consecutive summers has taken its toll on Madrid’s midfield. While the current crop of Aurélien Tchouaméni, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham all boast undeniable quality, none bring the sort of tempo-setting passing produced by Kroos and Modrić.
New manager Xabi Alonso sought to address this by using Arda Güler in a deeper role at the Club World Cup, but there are concerns over his ability to perform in such a position at the highest level, sparking the search for a new addition in the transfer market.
AS claims Madrid have looked at Chelsea’s Enzo Fernández, Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister and Inter’s Nicolò Barella on their search for an experienced signing, but concerns over the cost of all three players has once again brought Rodri into view.
Madrid do not want a young prospect to take up such an important position and are instead adamant that any acquisition be experienced and near-enough guaranteed to be a success at the Bernabéu, but club officials believe Rodri is the only player who both fits that brief and is somewhat attainable.
At 29 years old and with two years left on his contract, there is a feeling that City could be tempted to cash in for the right price—perhaps for a fee similar to that which Madrid are demanding to sell Rodrygo this summer.
The only downside to a move for Rodri is in his recent injury. The Ballon d’Or winner missed the vast majority of last season with a torn ACL and it is not yet clear whether he will be able to return to his dazzling best.
Such concerns could force Madrid to postpone their interest in Rodri until next summer, giving them enough time to evaluate his recovery from injury, all while letting Los Blancos begin their usual tactic of urging targets to let their contracts expire.
Next summer, Rodri will have just 12 months remaining on his deal if he does not agree to an extension, at which point Madrid could try take advantage with a cut-price bid.