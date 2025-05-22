Real Madrid Sent Transfer Warning by Como’s Cesc Fabregas
Cesc Fàbregas is keeping a close eye on Real Madrid’s growing interest in Como midfielder Nico Paz.
Como are on the verge of a top 10 finish in their first Serie A campaign in 21 years, much in part thanks to Fàbregas’s leadership as a rookie head coach. The 2010 FIFA World Cup winner trusted and developed young talent during his first managerial season in the Italian top-flight, turning players like 20-year-old Paz into sought-after transfer targets.
Paz, who began his career at Real Madrid before making the move to Como last summer, has produced a stellar campaign under Fàbregas that has attracted the attention of his former club. The Como boss, though, is set on keeping the Argentine in Italy next season.
“We don’t know anything. He’s our player and for now he’s staying with us,” Fàbregas said when asked about Paz at his pre-match press conference ahead of Como’s clash with Inter.
“It’s important for him to play next season, which will lead to the [2026] World Cup. I don’t know if he’s ready for Real Madrid yet. We have an excellent relationship with [the club] because we’re very interested in other players in their squad, and they know that we play young players.”
Since arriving at Como in August 2024, Paz has made 34 appearances across all competitions and recorded six goals and nine assists. The midfielder featured off the bench in Como’s first two games of the season and then went on to start 29 of his next 32 matches.
“If [Real Madrid] need us, we’re here, but for now they haven’t told us anything,” Fàbregas added.
Paz signed a four-year contract with Como after only recording eight first-team appearances with Real Madrid in his three years with the club. He shined for Real Madrid Castilla, though, prompting Como to pay a €6 million (£5 million; $6.8 million) fee to bring the Argentine to Italy.
The deal includes a buy-back clause for Real Madrid through 2027, giving the Spanish outfit the opportunity to bring Paz back to the Spanish capital this summer (or at some point during the next two years).
No official moves have been made by Real Madrid just yet, but the club reportedly is interested in signing a midfield reinforcement, especially now that Luka Modrić is leaving Real Madrid and Jude Bellingham is set to miss the start of next season due to a shoulder injury.