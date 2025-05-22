Why Is Luka Modric Leaving Real Madrid?
Luka Modrić has confirmed his imminent departure from Real Madrid after the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
The Croatian shared a heartfelt message on social media announcing his time in a white shirt is coming to an end. After enjoying a 13-year career in Madrid, Modrić will play his final game at the Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday, May 24, against Real Sociedad.
Modrić joined the club in 2012 and went on to win 28 trophies with the Spanish giants, including six Champions League titles. The 39-year-old is leaving as the winningest player in Real Madrid history and will forever be labeled as a club icon.
The news might come as a surprise to some, but the reality is Modrić’s future at Real Madrid was always uncertain.
Why Is Luka Modric Leaving Real Madrid?
Modrić‘s current contract expires on June 30 but he will sign a temporary extension to tie him to the club until July 13, following the conclusion of this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup. The midfielder will not ink a new deal with the Spanish outfit to keep him in Madrid for at least one more season.
A club statement revealed Modrić and Real Madrid “agreed to bring an end to [Modrić’s] unforgettable time as a player” at the biggest club in the world. Although recent reports indicated that future boss Xabi Alonso wanted the Croatian to stay, he will only get to manage his former teammate at the FIFA Club World Cup before parting ways.
With a squad full of young, talented midfielders, including Jude Bellingham, Fede Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouaméni and even Arda Güler, it became increasingly clear that the Ballon d’Or winner’s time at the club was coming to an end. Real Madrid are building toward a future that 39-year-old Modrić is simply not a part of.
The news comes amid reports that Los Blancos are targeting a blockbuster midfield signing. With the loss of Toni Kroos and Modrić in back-to-back seasons, the pressure is on Real Madrid to replace two irreplaceable players.