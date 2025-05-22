Real Madrid ‘Add’ Two Premier League Midfielders to ‘Shortlist’
Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing Enzo Fernández and Alexis Mac Allister as potential midfield reinforcements for 2025–26 season.
The Spanish giants have their sights set on bolstering their squad under Xabi Alonso, who is due to take over the biggest club in the world ahead of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. The Guardian reported that Chelsea’s Fernández and Liverpool’s Mac Allister are potential candidates to bring more control to Real Madrid’s midfield, which is still suffering the loss of Toni Kroos.
Fernández reportedly remains first in line for Real Madrid, but the Blues “have no intention of selling” the Argentine. The midfielder is under contract until 2032 and has played a pivotal role in Chelsea’s bid for Champions League soccer next season.
Los Blancos are also “huge admirers” of Mac Allister, but realize it would be a major challenge to pry him away from Liverpool, especially after the Reds just won the Premier League title. Unlike his fellow teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Argentine does not become a free agent until 2028.
Real Madrid’s midfield struggled this season to control games and link up with the team’s superstar forwards. It must be said, though, that Los Blancos’ starting midfielders were often forced to play out of position amid the club’s defensive injury crisis; Fede Valverde was relegated to the right flank, Aurélien Tchouaméni played as a center back and Eduardo Camavinga featured at left back.
Still, with Camavinga injury-prone and Jude Bellingham set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to his impending shoulder surgery, Real Madrid would welcome more depth at the position. Reports even indicate the Spanish giants would consider spending at least €100 million (£84.1 million, $112.4 million) for a blockbuster midfield signing.
Real Madrid have already paid a record-breaking £50 million (€59.5 million, $66.4 million) for 20-year-old center back Dean Huijsen and are also expected to welcome Alexander-Arnold to the Spanish capital, all before the first summer transfer window even opens.