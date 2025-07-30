Real Madrid Star Makes ‘Transfer Decision’, Sends ‘Warning’ to New Signing
Ferland Mendy is reportedly uninterested in leaving Real Madrid this summer despite incoming competition from new signing Álvaro Carreras.
In the span of two months, Real Madrid went from having only one healthy first-team fullback to five. While Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal know their roles for the upcoming season, question marks surround Xabi Alonso’s starting left back.
In addition to Mendy, who has played just 11 minutes since March, Los Blancos also have Fran García and now Carreras. The latter made the move to the Spanish capital this summer in a deal worth €50 million ($58.42 million).
Three left backs are one too many for the Spanish giants, opening the door for either Mendy or García to leave this summer.
According to Marca, Mendy is not willing to go away quietly and is ready to fight for his place at Real Madrid. The Frenchman remains “calm and confident” he will win the starting job once he fully recovers from recent surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his right quadriceps muscle.
Mendy’s wishes seemingly contradict the club’s desires. Recent reports reveal Real Madrid are looking to sell the defender; the Spanish giants supposedly see Mendy as “reasonably redundant” since Carreras’s arrival.
The reported decision comes amid Alonso’s rebuild. Los Blancos are focused on developing and elevating young talent as the club embarks on a new era.
Although Mendy helped Real Madrid win two Champions League titles and 11 other trophies, he is no longer a trusted member of the team due to his history of injuries. Just last season, the 30-year-old only made 31 appearances in Los Blancos’ 68-game schedule as he spent months sidelined with various issues.
The France international is also not an attack-minded fullback and therefore would likely not thrive as a wingback should Alonso wish to deploy his preferred back three in 2025–26.
Still, even with the odds stacked against him, Mendy seems keen to battle both Carreras and García to remain at the biggest club in the world.