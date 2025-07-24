Report: Real Madrid Make Shock Decision to Sell Starter Ahead of 2025–26 Season
In just nine months after offering Ferland Mendy a contract extension, Real Madrid are reportedly looking to sell the fullback this summer.
One of Real Madrid’s biggest problems in their lackluster 2024–25 campaign was their lack of defensive depth. Long-term injuries to Éder Militão, Dani Carvajal, David Alaba and Mendy left Los Blancos with a makeshift backline featuring natural midfielders Fede Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni.
To better balance their squad, Real Madrid signed three defensive reinforcements in Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Álvaro Carreras. The latter, an emerging talent with ties to La Fábrica, is slated to become the team’s starting or back-up left back after the Spanish giants paid €50 million ($58.42 million) for the former Benfica man.
All of sudden, Real Madrid find themselves with too many left backs in the dressing room, especially since Eduardo Camavinga can play the position in times of emergency. According to AS, the club is now in the market to sell Mendy.
The report claims Los Blancos view Mendy as “reasonably redundant” with both Fran García and Carreras available. The Frenchman must “find his way out” of the Spanish capital if he wants to play regular minutes next season.
ANALYSIS
The decision to potentially sell Mendy is surprising from Real Madrid. Yes, the left back is 30 years old and has a long history of injuries; just last season, he missed 23 games across all competitions as he dealt with lingering leg and muscle problems.
Still, Mendy is a proven winner with Los Blancos. The team won two Champions League titles with the Frenchman locking down the left flank, and he is undoubtedly the most solid defensive option among Alonso’s three choices.
It is no secret, though, that Mendy is not an attack-minded fullback. The France international has managed just six goals and nine assists in 201 appearances in a white shirt. Question marks surround his ability to play as a left wing-back should Alonso wish to deploy a back three next season.
García, meanwhile, proved he could excel in the new system at this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup. The Spaniard started every match in Real Madrid’s tournament run and tallied a goal and an assist in the United States.
The 25-year-old’s defending is still a concern moving forward. García has been known to struggle against top European opponents inside his own half, and he proved it once again in Real Madrid’s 4–0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup semifinals.
The decision to keep García over Mendy shows a confidence in the Spaniard moving forward despite his struggles in defense. It also reinforcements Real Madrid’s commitment to building a young squad capable of winning for years to come.