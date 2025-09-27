Report: Real Madrid Suffer Double Injury Scare in Atlético Mauling
Real Madrid are sweating on the fitness of both Éder Militão and Dani Carvajal after the duo picked up injury niggles against rivals Atlético Madrid, reports state.
The 15-time Champions League winners were stunned by their neighbors on Saturday afternoon as Atlético Madrid sent five goals past Thibaut Courtois to hand Los Blancos their first defeat of the 2025–26 season.
Somewhat lost in the chaos of the lopsided Madrid derby were two concerning substitutions by Xabi Alonso. The Spaniard replaced Militão, who appeared to injure his ankle on a last-gasp tackle on Alexander Sørloth, at halftime with Raúl Asencio.
Carvajal was then pulled from the game in the 59th minute for Eduardo Camavinga, leaving Asencio to fill in at right back for the remainder of the clash.
In the aftermath of the 5–2 rout, The Athletic’s Guillermo Rai reports both Militão and Carvajal need to be further scrutinized by Los Blancos’ medical staff in the coming days. It is reportedly to be an ankle injury for the Brazilian and a problem in the right leg for Carvajal.
Another Defensive Injury Crisis for Real Madrid?
Real Madrid could be looking at back-to-back seasons with an undermanned defense. The Spanish giants are already missing Antonio Rüdiger, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ferland Mendy due to injury, and now could be down two more defenders in the blink of an eye.
Should Militão and Carvajal join their teammates in the infirmary, Alonso would be left without a starting right back and just three first-team center backs. Except David Alaba has played just 10 minutes this season, leaving summer arrival Dean Huijsen and Asencio as the only two trusted options for Alonso.
Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde could once again find themselves forced to play at center back and right back respectively. The two midfielders spent most of last season rounding out Real Madrid’s makeshift backline.
Alonso will anxiously await any updates on Militão and Carvajal in the hopes of avoiding the injury crisis that ultimately cost Carlo Ancelotti his job.