Real Madrid ‘Target’ Bayern Munich Star As Ibrahima Konate Alternative
Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano should they be unable to secure Ibrahima Konaté’s signature next summer.
Although Real Madrid already bolstered their defense this summer, signing Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen and Álvaro Carreras, the Spanish giants are still in the market for an additional center back. With David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger expected to leave the club upon the expiry of their contracts in June, Los Blancos will need additional defensive depth.
It is no secret Liverpool’s Konaté is at the top of Real Madrid’s wishlist. The Frenchman even jokingly revealed Kylian Mbappé is pressuring him to make the move to the Spanish capital once he becomes a free agent next summer.
Except now, there is seemingly another defender on Real Madrid’s radar. According to BILD, Xabi Alonso’s side is interested in Upamecano, who is also in the final 12 months of his contract.
The report claims talks between Bayern Munich and Upamecano were suspended during the summer transfer window, leaving the France international without a new deal before he took off for the September international break.
Negotiations, which reportedly stalled due salary disputes, are expected to resume soon in an attempt to lock down Upamecano before clubs across Europe, like Real Madrid, can entice the 26-year-old into a move once he becomes a free agent.
Should Los Blancos fail to acquire Konaté, Upamecano would be the next best option on the market without having to spend a high transfer fee. After all, the Frenchman has been an unsung hero for Bayern Munich since he joined in 2021, making 155 appearances and helping the European giants win three Bundesliga titles.
Upamecano, much like Konaté, already has a relationship with many Real Madrid players due to his standing in the France national team. The defender could become the next French player to arrive in the Spanish capital, joining Mbappé, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Ferland Mendy.