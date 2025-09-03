SI

Grading Real Madrid’s 2025 Summer Transfer Window

Los Blancos welcomed four new faces to the Santiago Bernabéu this summer.

Real Madrid signed both proven and emerging talents this summer.
Real Madrid prioritized signing exciting young talent this summer to kick off a new era under Xabi Alonso.

After making zero moves back in January, Real Madrid turned to the transfer market following their poor 2024–25 campaign. The Spanish giants welcomed Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Franco Mastantuono and Álvaro Carreras this summer, effectively rebuilding their depleted backline.

The club also saw a change in leadership. Alonso returned to the Santiago Bernabéu to take over his former club while Carlo Ancelotti bid farewell to the Spanish capital as the winningest manager in Real Madrid history.

The new faces at the biggest club in the world made it a transfer window to remember for Los Blancos.

Best Signing: Dean Huijsen

Dean Huijsen
Although each new signing settled in nicely at Real Madrid, Huijsen has been the standout so far. The 20-year-old took no time at all to become the club’s best center back, bringing defensive stability and creativity to a backline that conceded 83 goals last season.

Not only is Huijsen a reliable, smart defender with strong positioning and an exceptional work-rate, but he also has shown glimpses of Toni Kroos-esque vision and passing accuracy. The Spain international can switch the field of play in the blink of an eye, smash a long ball to a streaking Kylian Mbappé or simply keep the ball at his feet as he pushes forward, prodding and probing for an opening against a low block.

Yes, there are things Huijsen needs to work on, namely committing needless challenges or takedowns that put him in the referee’s book. Still, a player of his age and quality commanding the backline is exactly what the club was missing last season.

Biggest Surprise: Franco Mastantuono

Franco Mastantuono
It was no secret Real Madrid were focused on bringing in defensive reinforcements this summer. What seemingly came out of nowhere, though, was their pursuit of Mastantuono.

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City led the race for the Argentine teenager, who is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in the sport. Then suddenly, Real Madrid picked up the phone and snagged Mastantuono’s signature within a matter of days.

On paper, Los Blancos did not need another right winger or even another No. 10. Yet the prospect of missing out on Mastantuono was unacceptable in the eyes of the Spanish giants, so much so that they paid his €45 million ($52.5 million) release clause.

It remains to be seen how the former River Plate star will fit into Alonso’s squad once Jude Bellingham returns from injury, but Mastantuono has already impressed through his first three matches in a white shirt.

Statement Signing: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold
There is no debate when it comes to the biggest name Real Madrid signed this summer. Alexander-Arnold left behind his boyhood club to start a new chapter of his career in Spain, completing a move that felt inevitable.

Alexander-Arnold’s addition gave Los Blancos not only another superstar, but also some much-needed defensive depth. After being forced to deploy Lucas Vázquez and Fede Valverde at right back last season, the England international’s arrival was a welcomed sigh of relief.

As if the acquisition was not big enough on its own, given Alexander-Arnold’s pedigree and history at Liverpool, the fullback turned heads when he spoke in fluent Spanish at this Real Madrid presentation. He then all-but took Dani Carvajal’s spot in Los Blancos’ XI.

Los Blancos now just need Alexander-Arnold to make the biggest statement of all and prove he can deliver with the added pressure of the Real Madrid badge on his chest.

Biggest Outgoing Transfer: Luka Modric

Luka Modrić
After 13 years in a white shirt, Modrić left the Spanish capital at the end of the 2024–25 season. Although the Croatian wanted to stay at Real Madrid, the club opted not to offer him a contract extension as part of its new focus on building a young squad for the future.

Modrić, the winningest player in club history, received a touching tribute at the Santiago Bernabéu and competed in the FIFA Club World Cup before joining Milan, leaving Los Blancos without the heart of their midfield just one season after they lost Kroos.

Overall Grade

Xabi Alonso
At the end of the 2024–25 season, it became abundantly clear that Real Madrid needed to bolster their backline this summer. Almost as soon as the first transfer window opened, the club had secured Huijsen and Alexander-Arnold. Plus, they even added an attacking reinforcement in Mastantuono.

Once the second window opened, they completed their backline-rebuild and signed Carreras. Los Blancos upgraded every one of their glaring weaknesses by mid-July and were able to kick their feet up until Deadline Day.

The window was marred by a lack of outgoing transfers, though. It would have been beneficial to part ways with David Alaba and Dani Ceballos, but both players stayed at Real Madrid despite their diminished roles in Alonso’s squad.

It also would have been nice to finally acquire a midfield reinforcement after losing Kroos and Modrić in back-to-back seasons, but the club was not moved by options available in the market. Still, when looking at the players Real Madrid did sign, it’s hard to deem the window anything other than a smashing success.

Grade: A-

Real Madrid Incoming Transfers: Summer 2025

Player

Age

Left

Fee

Dean Huijsen

20

Bournemouth

£50 million ($66.4 million)

Álvaro Carreras

22

Benfica

€50 million ($58.42 million)

Franco Mastantuono

18

River Plate

€45 million ($52.5 million)

Trent Alexander-Arnold

26

Liverpool

€10 million ($11.3 million)

Gonzalo García

21

Real Madrid Castilla

N/A

Álvaro Rodríguez

20

Getafe

End of Loan

Reinier

23

Granada

End of Loan

Real Madrid Outgoing Transfers: Summer 2025

Player

Age

Joined

Fee

Álvaro Rodríguez

20

Elche

€2 million ($2.3 million)

Luka Modrić

39

AC Milan

Free transfer

Lucas Vázquez

34

Bayer Levekusen

Free transfer

Reinier

23

Atlético Mineiro

Free transfer

Jesús Vallejo

28

Albacete Balompié

Free transfer

Mario Martín

21

Getafe

Loan transfer

