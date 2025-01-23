SI

Real Madrid Top Deloitte Money League With Record-Breaking Revenue

The Deloitte Money League announced the 20 richest clubs in the world in terms of revenue.

Amanda Langell

Real Madrid generated a record-breaking amount of revenue last season.
Real Madrid generated a record-breaking amount of revenue last season. / IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Real Madrid's La Liga and Champions League-winning 2023–24 season earned them a staggering amount of revenue that put the Spanish giants in a league of their own.

Annual analysis by Deloitte profiles the soccer clubs across the globe that generate the highest revenue in a single season. From Real Madrid to Manchester City to Paris Saint-Germain, the biggest clubs in the world all have one thing in common—they bring in revenue worth millions every year.

Deloitte confirmed commercial revenue remained the highest source of revenue for clubs, with many teams also benefiting from hosting major sporting events, increasing their retail sales and retaining their broadcast deals. No club made more money, though, than Real Madrid.

JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE

Real Madrid Top Deloitte Money League With Record-Breaking Revenue

Real Madrid became the first club to ever generate over €1 billion in revenue in a single season. The newly renovated and expanded Santiago Bernabéu helped Los Blancos earn more matchday and commercial revenue than the previous year.

In fact, the club boasted a 103% increase in matchday revenue, largely in part due to increased ticket prices and the sale of new VIP seats. Real Madrid also increased their commercial revenue from €403m to €482m thanks to increased merchandise sales and new sponsorships.

Real Madrid might have broken the record, but they were not the only club increasing their wealth in 2023–24. In fact, the Deloitte Money League clubs made a cumulative €11.2 billion last season.

Deloitte Money League: Top 20 Richest Clubs in the World

Here are the 20 clubs with the most revenue earned in the 2023–24 season, per Deloitte:

Rank

Club

League

Revenue

1

Real Madrid

La Liga

€1,045.5m

2

Manchester City

Premier League

€837.8m

3

Paris Saint-Germain

Ligue 1

€805.9m

4

Manchester United

Premier League

€770.6m

5

Bayern Munich

Bundesliga

€765.4m

6

Barcelona

La Liga

€760.3m

7

Arsenal

Premier League

€716.5m

8

Liverpool

Premier League

€714.7m

9

Tottenham

Premier League

€615m

10

Chelsea

Premier League

€545.5m

11

Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga

€513.7m

12

Atlético Madrid

La Liga

€409.5m

13

AC Milan

Serie A

€397.6m

14

Inter Milan

Serie A

€391m

15

Newcastle United

Premier League

€371.8m

16

Juventus

Serie A

€355.7m

17

West Ham United

Premier League

€322.2m

18

Aston Villa

Premier League

€310.2m

19

Marseille

Ligue 1

€287m

20

Lyon

Ligue 1

€264.1m

The Premier League leads the way with nine clubs in the top 20. Along with the "Big Six," Newcastle United, West Ham and Aston Villa all rank among the richest clubs in terms of revenue. Arsenal's return to Champions League soccer notably helped the Gunners finish ahead of Liverpool and Chelsea for the first time since 2016-17.

La Liga, Ligue 1 and Serie A have three clubs each, with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan the unsurprising standouts from the three leagues.

Of Europe's top leagues, the Bundesliga has the fewest representatives in the top 20, although Bayern Munich's revenue more than makes up for it. Missing from the list are the reigning Bundesliga champions, Bayer Leverkusen.

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, PREVIEWS, PREDICTIONS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

feed

Published
Amanda Langell
AMANDA LANGELL

Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer covering the European game and international competitions.

Home/Soccer