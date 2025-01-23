Real Madrid Top Deloitte Money League With Record-Breaking Revenue
Real Madrid's La Liga and Champions League-winning 2023–24 season earned them a staggering amount of revenue that put the Spanish giants in a league of their own.
Annual analysis by Deloitte profiles the soccer clubs across the globe that generate the highest revenue in a single season. From Real Madrid to Manchester City to Paris Saint-Germain, the biggest clubs in the world all have one thing in common—they bring in revenue worth millions every year.
Deloitte confirmed commercial revenue remained the highest source of revenue for clubs, with many teams also benefiting from hosting major sporting events, increasing their retail sales and retaining their broadcast deals. No club made more money, though, than Real Madrid.
Real Madrid became the first club to ever generate over €1 billion in revenue in a single season. The newly renovated and expanded Santiago Bernabéu helped Los Blancos earn more matchday and commercial revenue than the previous year.
In fact, the club boasted a 103% increase in matchday revenue, largely in part due to increased ticket prices and the sale of new VIP seats. Real Madrid also increased their commercial revenue from €403m to €482m thanks to increased merchandise sales and new sponsorships.
Real Madrid might have broken the record, but they were not the only club increasing their wealth in 2023–24. In fact, the Deloitte Money League clubs made a cumulative €11.2 billion last season.
Deloitte Money League: Top 20 Richest Clubs in the World
Here are the 20 clubs with the most revenue earned in the 2023–24 season, per Deloitte:
Rank
Club
League
Revenue
1
Real Madrid
La Liga
€1,045.5m
2
Manchester City
Premier League
€837.8m
3
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1
€805.9m
4
Manchester United
Premier League
€770.6m
5
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga
€765.4m
6
Barcelona
La Liga
€760.3m
7
Arsenal
Premier League
€716.5m
8
Liverpool
Premier League
€714.7m
9
Tottenham
Premier League
€615m
10
Chelsea
Premier League
€545.5m
11
Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga
€513.7m
12
Atlético Madrid
La Liga
€409.5m
13
AC Milan
Serie A
€397.6m
14
Inter Milan
Serie A
€391m
15
Newcastle United
Premier League
€371.8m
16
Juventus
Serie A
€355.7m
17
West Ham United
Premier League
€322.2m
18
Aston Villa
Premier League
€310.2m
19
Marseille
Ligue 1
€287m
20
Lyon
Ligue 1
€264.1m
The Premier League leads the way with nine clubs in the top 20. Along with the "Big Six," Newcastle United, West Ham and Aston Villa all rank among the richest clubs in terms of revenue. Arsenal's return to Champions League soccer notably helped the Gunners finish ahead of Liverpool and Chelsea for the first time since 2016-17.
La Liga, Ligue 1 and Serie A have three clubs each, with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan the unsurprising standouts from the three leagues.
Of Europe's top leagues, the Bundesliga has the fewest representatives in the top 20, although Bayern Munich's revenue more than makes up for it. Missing from the list are the reigning Bundesliga champions, Bayer Leverkusen.