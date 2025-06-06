Real Madrid Unveil Stylish New Home Kit for 2025–26 Season
Real Madrid have revealed the all-new home kit which will be worn during Xabi Alonso’s first season in charge.
The 2025–26 campaign will be one of change for Real Madrid, who have welcomed Alonso to the dugout alongside a whole host of new signings, including Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen.
As they bid to recapture the La Liga title from Barcelona, Real Madrid will sport a kit which resembles that which was worn during the 2009–10 campaign—Cristiano Ronaldo’s first year at the club.
Designed as a tribute to the famous Santiago Bernabéu stadium, the shirt features textures and lines from both the original and the current structure, and it is accentuated by yellow lines similar to those seen on the club crest.
The kit, which is finished with white short and white socks, is expected to make its first appearance at this summer’s Club World Cup, with Real Madrid’s tournament kicking off against Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal on June 18.
Real Madrid will reveal their away and third kits in the coming weeks, but both have already leaked on social media.
The away shirt is expected to do away with last season’s orange colorway in favor of a return to blue, with nods to the Bernabéu also expected to feature prominently. As for the third strip, reports suggest it will be a different shade of blue with white detailing.
Alonso has been tasked with ensuring the new kit is immortalized in history at this summer’s Club World Cup, with Real Madrid believed to be desperate to earn the prestige that comes with being the tournament’s first winners.