Real Madrid Hand Vinicius Junior Ultimatum As Erling Haaland Transfer Eyed—Report
Real Madrid have reportedly warned winger Vinicius Junior that he will be sold at the end of the season if he does not agree to a new contract soon, with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland the dream replacement.
Vinicius is approaching the final 18 months of his contract and talks over an extension have been rumbling on for several months now. Negotiations initially began with a blockbuster demand from the Brazil international which set the tone for what have been incredibly uncomfortable discussions.
Progress towards an extension stalled earlier this summer and is not thought to have been reignited at this point. While Madrid are keen to keep hold of Vinicius, they have made it clear they will only do so on their terms.
Spanish publication SPORT report that Madrid have not abandoned hope of an extension, but they have now made it clear to Vinicius that they are prepared to cash in on the 25-year-old next summer if an agreement cannot be reached.
If they do sell Vinicius, who has long been a big-money target in Saudi Arabia, then president Florentino Pérez will look to complete his dream transfer and sign Haaland to play alongside Kylian Mbappé.
Vinicius’s Contract Demands Causing Problems
Central to the issue is Vinicius’s desire to earn as much as Mbappé, whose annual earnings of €20 million ($23.3 million) sit right at the top of Madrid’s self-imposed salary limit.
Madrid would happily give Vinicius the same salary, but the Brazil international is thought to be demanding a larger basic wage which would compare to the signing-on bonus Mbappé received when he joined, which is spread over several years and takes his earnings beyond the salary cap.
Club officials are wary of breaking their salary cap for any player and are thought to have been firm with Vinicius, warning him that his demands simply will not be met and putting the ball in his court in regards to his future.
Clubs in Saudi Arabia have long been tipped to offer a record fee for Vinicius and Madrid would hope to raise at least €180 million through his sale, believing it would take a similar sum to pry Haaland away from City.