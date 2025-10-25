Real Madrid vs. Barcelona Combined XI: Los Blancos Edge Rivals in Star-Studded Team
El Clásico. World football’s most iconic fixture contested by the planet’s greatest.
Sunday marks the first meeting between arch rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona in the 2025–26 campaign and the battle at the Santiago Bernabéu could have huge ramifications on the destination of this season’s La Liga title.
Reigning champions Barça currently trail Madrid, but that could all change this weekend. A tantalizing fixture brought to life by the most magical footballers on the planet.
Both sides boast an abundance of elite talent in every single department, making a combined XI quite the team. Here’s Sports Illustrated’s side based on availability.
Real Madrid vs. Barcelona Combined XI (4-2-3-1)
GK: Thibaut Courtois
There can be no arguments from Barcelona supporters over the starting goalkeeper in a combined lineup, with Thibaut Courtois taking residence between the sticks. Even if two of Barça’s three goalkeepers weren’t sidelined with injury, the towering Belgian would still be a guaranteed starter.
Courtois has been in tremendous form for club and country once again this season and will be certain to make Barcelona’s assignment all the more challenging on Sunday.
RB: Jules Koundé
With Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal both injury doubts for Sunday, Jules Koundé is the undisputed starter in our XI. The Frenchman is ever so consistent and has been integral to Hansi Flick’s Barcelona.
Alexander-Arnold has the potential to steal Koundé’s spot in the future, but for now the 26-year-old is our starting right back.
CB: Éder Militão
Antonio Rüdiger’s long-term injury offers Éder Militão a promotion above his clubmate. The Brazilian has struggled with injuries consistently over recent seasons, but few can argue against his remarkable quality when fit and firing.
Quick, strong and commanding in the heart of defense, Miltão is a wonderful center back.
CB: Pau Cubarsí
Pau Cubarsí’s ascent to superstardom has been as remarkable as it’s been swift. The 18-year-old boasts exceptional maturity and composure given his tender age, seldom making a wrong step in Flick’s demanding system.
The Spaniard is already among the world’s best central defenders and has regularly proven his credentials up against world-class center forwards. He will have to prove them again on Sunday.
LB: Alejandro Balde
Álvaro Carreras has made an excellent start to life at Madrid following his summer switch from Benfica and pushes Alejandro Balde closely for a place in the XI. However, due to the longevity and consistency of the Barcelona left back, he just makes the cut ahead of his compatriot.
Balde represents the modern full back, tirelessly working the wing and providing relentless attacking support. It’s hard to believe the Barça star is only 22.
DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni
Madrid and Barça are both blessed with an abundance of super talents in the engine room. Frenkie de Jong has been terrific for La Blaugrana, while Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde always deliver for Los Blancos.
However, Aurélien Tchouaméni has been sensational in the heart of Xabi Alonso’s midfield this season, screening the backline effectively with his mixture of tenacity and impressive positional intelligence.
DM: Pedri
Pedri is one of world football’s best midfielders—if not the best—and has continued to deliver decisive and majestic performances in Barcelona’s engine room. The Spaniard simply oozes class in the double pivot, working in perfect tandem with midfield partner De Jong.
Barça lean heavily on their exceptional playmaker to control matches, unlocking opponents with his stellar distribution. He’s simply unplayable when on song.
RW: Lamine Yamal
Much like his teammate Pedri, Lamine Yamal is unstoppable. Injuries have proved a frustration early in the campaign, but the electric teenager is already producing incredible numbers as he looks to build on his second-place finish in the 2025 Ballon d’Or.
Yamal has eight goal contributions in seven games this season and has regularly tormented Madrid in recent times with his speed, trickery and precision. He’s the most enjoyable player on the planet to watch when operating at full tilt.
AM: Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham’s minutes have been limited since the beginning of the season due to injury, but the midfielder’s midweek performance in victory over Juventus underscored his immense talent when at full match sharpness.
Few can begrudge Bellingham a place in our XI based on past credit over current form, with the England international too good to ignore. Barcelona supporters have discovered that the hard way in past Clásicos.
LW: Vinícius Júnior
Raphinha’s injury issues—the Brazilian is a major doubt for El Clásico this weekend—mean his compatriot Vinícius Júnior waltzes into our team. While now often overshadowed by Kylian Mbappé’s genius, the turbo-charged winger remains a sensation in his own right.
While he’s yet to hit his stride in Europe this season, his La Liga form has been devastating. The 25-year-old has managed five goals four assists in nine league appearances, destroying right backs with his raw speed and astounding agility.
ST: Kylian Mbappé
Even a fully-fit Robert Lewandowski couldn’t compete with Mbappé. The Frenchman is on another planet right now, with only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland able to compete with his astonishing goalscoring numbers.
Mbappé has 15 goals in just 12 appearances for Madrid in all competitions this term, only blanking against Mallorca and Juventus. He has three braces and a hat-trick to his name and we’re not even in November yet.