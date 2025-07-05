Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund face off at MetLife on Saturday with a spot in the Club World Cup semifinals at stake.
Madrid have been dominant in this fixture over the years, especially since they succumbed to an era-defining 4–1 defeat to Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals 12 years ago.
The Spaniards have won four of the previous five meetings, including the 2024 Champions League final and their league phase meeting last season.
A fourth win over Dortmund on the bounce would see Xabi Alonso’s side into the last four of this summer’s competition, with Madrid improving as the tournament has gone on. They bypassed Juventus 1–0 to reach this stage, while BVB, who won Group F, took down Monterrey in the round of 16.
Niko Kovač’s side were superb in the opening 45 minutes as Serhou Guirassy struck twice, but they were forced to cling on in the end as the Mexicans came on strong but just fell short.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to this Club World Cup quarterfinal.
What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund Kick-Off?
- Location: East Rutherford, United States
- Stadium: MetLife Stadium
- Date: Saturday, July 5
- Kick-off Time: 9 p.m. BST / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT
- Referee: Ramon Abatti (BRA)
Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Real Madrid: 4 wins
- Borussia Dortmund: 1 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last Meeting: Real Madrid 5–2 Borussia Dortmund (October 10, 2024) - Champions League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Real Madrid
Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid 1–0 Juventus - 1/7/25
Borussia Dortmund 2–1 Monterrey - 2/7/25
RB Salzburg 0–3 Real Madrid - 26/6/25
Borussia Dortmund 1–0 Ulsan HD - 25/6/25
Real Madrid 3–1 Pachuca - 18/6/25
Mamelodi Sundowns 3–4 Borussia Dortmund - 21/6/25
Real Madrid 1–1 Al Hilal - 18/6/25
Fluminense 0–0 Borussia Dortmund - 17/6/25
Real Madrid 2–0 Real Sociedad - 24/5/25
Borussia Dortmund 3–0 Holsten Kiel - 17/5/25
How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
DAZN, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Watch TNT, TUDN App, TNT USA, truTV USA, TUDN USA, Univision
United Kingdom
DAZN, Channel 5
Canada
DAZN
Mexico
DAZN, TUDN En Vivo, tabii, TUDN, Canal 5 Televisa
Real Madrid Team News
The new Real Madrid manager has settled upon a 3-5-2 this summer after starting out with a back four, but we could see a change in attack with Kylian Mbappé recovering from an illness.
However, Gonzalo García’s excellent form means the French superstar may be limited to another cameo appearance off the bench. García scored his third goal of the Club World Cup in the round of 16 win over Juventus.
Raúl Asencio is eligible to return from his suspension, but Alonso could retain the backline from the previous round.
Jude Bellingham takes on his former club, with Arda Güler and Federico Valverde joining him in midfield.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Dortmund (3-5-2): Courtois; Rüdiger, Tchouaméni, Huijsen; Alexander-Arnold, Valverde; Güler, Bellingham, F. García; G. García, Vinícius Júnior
Borussia Dortmund Team News
There will be no Bellingham battle at MetLife this weekend due to Jobe’s suspension. Dortmund’s new arrival has quickly worked his way into Kovač’s preferred starting XI, but he picked up his second booking of the tournament in the round of 16. As a result, he has to serve a one-match ban.
Marcel Sabitzer is the most likely candidate to replace the young Englishman. The Austrian international could be given the license to advance and support the front two of Guirassy and Karim Adeyemi.
Emre Can, Salih Özcan and Nico Schlotterbeck are all out injured for BVB.
Borussia Dortmund Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid
Dortmund predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (3-5-2): Kobel; Süle, Anton, Bensebaini; Ryerson; Groß, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Svensson; Guirassy, Adeyemi.
Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund Score Prediction
Madrid weathered an early storm to beat Juventus with some comfort, and the signs have doubtless been largely positive at the start of Alonso’s reign. The boss showed off his willingness to adjust in the previous round, with his half-time tweaks limiting the impressive Kenan Yildiz in the second half.
Alonso is well aware of this Dortmund team, and Kovač’s side are built to thrive on such occasions. They’re supremely well co-ordinated on the counter-attack, and Madrid’s rest defense will be put to the test.
This could be more back-and-forth compared to Madrid’s previous outings at this tournament, with Dortmund running them close in a thrilling contest.
Prediction: Real Madrid 3–2 Borussia Dortmund
