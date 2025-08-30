Real Madrid vs. Mallorca: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Real Madrid are searching for a third successive La Liga victory at the start of Xabi Alonso’s reign, as they take on Mallorca on Saturday night.
Carlo Ancelotti’s successor was able to utilise the Club World Cup over the summer as a useful starting point to see where his squad was at, but Madrid have so far performed like a side that hasn’t had much of a preseason.
They were pretty flat in their 1–0 win over Osasuna to kick off the campaign, but improvements were on show in a comfortable triumph at Real Oviedo last Sunday. Kylian Mbappé has started his second season with three goals in two games, and Alonso’s first iteration of Los Blancos certainly looks like the Frenchman’s team.
Mallorca haven’t prevailed at the Bernabéu since 2009, so they’re hunting a rare victory on Saturday.
Their campaign got off to the worst possible start when they were reduced to nine men in the first half of their clash with champions Barcelona, and Jagoba Arrasate’s side were beaten 3–0. However, they earned their first point of the season at home to Celta Vigo last time out.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the La Liga clash.
What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Mallorca Kick-Off?
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Stadium: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
- Date: Saturday, August 30
- Kick-off Time: 8:30 p.m. BST / 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT
- Referee: José María Sánchez Martínez
Real Madrid vs. Mallorca Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Real Madrid: 4 wins
- Mallorca: 0 wins
- Draws: 1
- Last Meeting: Real Madrid 2–1 Mallorca (May 14, 2025) - La Liga
Current Form (All Competitions)
Real Madrid
Mallorca
Real Oviedo 0–3 Real Madrid - 24/8/25
Mallorca 1–1 Celta Vigo - 23/8/25
Real Madrid 1–0 Osasuna - 19/8/25
Mallorca 0–3 Barcelona - 16/8/25
WSG Tirol 0–4 Real Madrid - 12/8/25
Mallorca 2–0 Hamburg - 9/8/25
PSG 4–0 Real Madrid - 9/7/25
Poblense 0–2 Mallorca - 6/8/25
Real Madrid 3–2 Dortmund - 5/7/25
Palma 1–1 Mallorca - 31/7/25
How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Mallorca on TV
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes
United Kingdom
Disney+ Premium
Canada
TSN+, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Real Madrid Team News
Real Madrid’s injury situation hasn’t changed since last week’s win in Oviedo, so Alonso is still without Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Ferland Mendy and Endrick for Saturday’s game.
The Madrid boss has also confirmed that Dani Ceballos will remain in the squad after his proposed move to Marseille fell through. The Spanish midfielder now looks set to remain in the Spanish capital.
Alonso will likely have to decide between Rodrygo and Vinícius Jr down the left flank, although he could use the former in a less preferred role down the opposite flank, with summer addition Franco Mastantuono dropping to the bench.
Trent Alexander-Arnold will hope to reclaim his starting spot at right-back.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Mallorca
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Mallorca (4-3-3): Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militão, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouaméni, Güler; Rodrygo, Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior
Mallorca Team News
Mallorca have the two who were sent off on the opening weekend of the season against Barcelona available again, and striker Vedat Muriqi is a certainty to be back in the starting XI on Saturday night.
Manu Morlanes may be limited to a role off the bench, though.
Mateu Morey, once of Borussia Dortmund, scored in last week’s draw with Celta Vigo, and he could perform a wing-back role on Saturday, with Arrasate potentially shifting to a back three. Former Barcelona starlet Pablo Torre could start as Mallorca’s No. 10, and the Spaniard has the potentially to emerge as their creative force this term.
Mallorca Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid
Mallorca predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (3-4-1-2): Román; Kumbulla, Raillo, Valjent; Morey, Darder, Lato, Mojica; Torre; Muriqi, Asano
Real Madrid vs. Mallorca Score Prediction
Mallorca held Madrid on Mbappé’s La Liga debut at the start of last season, but have rarely had success on their trips to the capital.
They’re rather plucky opponents under Arrasate’s stewardship, and could frustrate a Madrid team that are still learning the ropes with Alonso at the helm. The Spaniard is laying foundations, with their improved structure out of possession clear to see through two games.
The hosts might not be the most exhilirating of watches for a little while, but they’ll produce a measured showing to triumph on Saturday.