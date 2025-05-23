Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Real Madrid host Real Sociedad to conclude their underwhelming La Liga campaign on a day of farewells at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Carlo Ancelotti‘s successful second stint at the helm draws to a close on Saturday ahead of his venture with the Brazilian national team, and Madrid are expected to imminently appoint former midfielder Xabi Alonso as the Italian’s replacement.
Much was expected of Los Blancos this season after they secured the double last term, and while blockbuster summer arrival Kylian Mbappé has scored goals for fun during his first season in Spain, Madrid have struggled to coalesce as a collective. As a result, they‘ve been bested by a majestic Barcelona team in La Liga.
Still, Madrid will want to wrap up Ancelotti’s reign with victory against a Real Sociedad team that have also disappointed this season. The visitors are parting ways with their manager this weekend, as Imanol Alguacil announced last month that he’ll be stepping down at the end of the season following a six-and-a-half-year reign.
They enter the final day 11th in the table, while second-place Madrid are four points adrift of the champions.
Here is Sports Illustrated‘s guide to this final-day La Liga clash.
What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad Kick-Off?
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Stadium: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
- Date: Saturday, May 24
- Kick-off Time: 15:15 BST / 10:15 ET / 07:15 PT
- Referee: Mario Melero López
- VAR: Jorge Figueroa Vázquez
Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Real Madrid: 4 wins
- Real Sociedad: 0 wins
- Draws: 1
- Last Meeting: Real Madrid 4–4 Real Sociedad (April 1, 2025) - Copa del Rey
Current Form (All Competitions)
Real Madrid
Real Sociedad
Sevilla 0–2 Real Madrid - 18/05/25
Real Sociedad 3–2 Girona - 18/05/25
Real Madrid 2–1 Mallorca - 14/05/25
Real Sociedad 0–1 Celta Vigo - 13/05/25
Barcelona 4–3 Real Madrid - 11/05/25
Atletico Madrid 4–0 Real Sociedad - 10/05/25
Real Madrid 3–2 Celta Vigo - 04/05/25
Real Sociedad 0–0 Athletic Club - 04/05/25
Barcelona 3–2 Real Madrid (AET) - 26/04/25
Deportivo Alavés 1–0 Real Sociedad - 23/04/25
How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad on TV
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes
United Kingdom
Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV
Canada
TSN+, TSN2
Mexico
Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+
Real Madrid Team News
Not only is Ancelotti moving on, but Luka Modrić has also confirmed that Saturday‘s game will be his last in La Liga after 13 years in the Spanish capital. The 39-year-old is expected to start on his final home appearance, as is full-back Lucas Vázquez.
The hosts have a long list of injury concerns heading into Saturday’s duel, especially in defence. Antonio Rüdiger, David Alaba and Éder Militão are all out, and there are doubts over Raúl Asencio’s status. If Asencio misses out, young Jacobo Ramon could be partnered by Jesús Vallejo.
Jude Bellingham is absent through suspension, opening the door for Brahim Díaz to start, while Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo may also miss out due to respective ankle and thigh injuries.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Real Sociedad
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Real Sociedad (4-4-2): Courtois; Vázquez, Tchouaméni, Asencio, F. García; Valverde, Ceballos, Modrić, Güler; Brahim, Mbappé.
Real Sociedad Team News
The visitors can welcome back Aihen Muñ from suspension for their final outing of the season but are likely to once again be without West Ham loanee Nayef Aguerd, as well as Sheraldo Becker. While Aguerd is dealing with a knee injury, Becker has been nursing a hamstring issue.
Orri Oskarsson is another injury doubt for the away side.
Mikel Oyarzabal starred for La Real in their Copa del Rey semifinal defeat in the Spanish capital last month, and he‘ll lead the line for the visitors this weekend. Metronome Martin Zubimendi is poised to make his final appearance for the club on Saturday ahead of a potential move to Arsenal this summer.
Real Sociedad Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid
Real Sociedad predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Remiro; Traoré, Elustondo, Zubeldia, Muñoz; Zubimendi, Marin; Kubo, Méndez, Barrenetxea; Oyarzabal.
Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad Score Prediction
It was chaos the last time these two sides convened in the capital, but we should expect fewer fireworks on what’s poised to be a serene and emotional final day ahead of a busy summer at the Bernabéu.
Madrid prevailed without much hassle at Sevilla last week and will be hopeful of bowing out with three points here despite their array of injuries.
The visitors are healthier and have proven this season that they can hurt Los Blancos, but the hosts should be able to muster one last grand day out before bidding farewell to Ancelotti, Modrić and loyal servant Vázquez.