Real Madrid Wants Xabi Alonso as Carlo Ancelotti's Successor, per Report
Real Madrid is interested in bringing Xabi Alonso back to Madrid as the club's next head coach, per Sky Sports' Patrick Berger.
The report comes just days after ESPN revealed Real Madrid's interest in Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz. Now, signs are beginning to point to Los Blancos making a move for both Wirtz and Alonso this summer.
Real Madrid has been linked with the Bayer Leverkusen duo in the past, but talks are intensifying amid the club's recent struggles. The defending Spanish and European champions already suffered more defeats (3) in 2024–25 than they had all of last season (2). The retirement of Toni Kroos left the team without an identity in the midfield and the addition of Kylian Mbappé disrupted the team's attacking chemistry.
Such underwhelming performances called Ancelotti's future with Real Madrid into question despite the manager's previous success at the helm of the biggest club in the world. His contract does not expire until the summer of 2026, but a failure to deliver silverware this season leaves the door open for Alonso to take the reins.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
The former Real Madrid star coached Bayer Leverkusen to its first ever Bundesliga title just two years after he took charge of the struggling side in 2022. The German giants went on a historic 51-game unbeaten streak in the 2023–24 Bundesliga season to knock off Bayern Munich atop the table for the first time in 11 years.
Alonso's coaching resume and history with Los Blancos set the stage for the 42-year-old to eventually return to his former club as its coach. Plus, the ex-midfielder could bring Wirtz with him to the Spanish capital to add more creativity to Real Madrid's midfield.
Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Robert Andrich spoke with Sky Sports and hinted at Wirtz's potential transfer from Bayer Leverkusen.
"I'm pretty sure that [Wirtz] is ready for the next step. Whether now or the summer after next is up in the air," he said. "But he will take the next step, we have to be honest about that. He needs that too. Then no one will be angry, even if we are very sad about it."
All eyes will be on Alonso and Wirtz come June 2025 if Real Madrid continues to underperform under Ancelotti.