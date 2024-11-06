Is Carlo Ancelotti's Job at Real Madrid Under Threat After AC Milan Defeat?
Real Madrid is a far cry from the team that won La Liga and the Champions League last season, and the questions surrounding Carlo Ancelotti's place at the helm are getting louder and louder.
A packed Santiago Bernabéu spent more time whistling Real Madrid than cheering during Los Blancos' 1–3 defeat to AC Milan on Nov. 5. The defending European champions once again failed to score from open play and conceded multiple, inexcusable goals.
The poor performance in the Champions League came after 10 days of rest, yet the team looked like the same tired, aimless side that let Barcelona fire four goals past Andriy Lunin on Oct. 26. In just two matches, Real Madrid conceded seven goals and scored only one (from the spot) at home.
It was no surprise cameras caught fans leaving the stadium before Tuesday's game concluded, nor was it a surprise to see the players taking out their frustration after coming off the pitch. After all, the defeat marks Real Madrid's third loss across all competitions this season, already surpassing last season's total defeats (2).
The defeats come down to a myriad of issues plaguing Los Blancos; Kylian Mbappé is stuck playing as a No. 9, Lucas Vázquez continues to disappoint on the right flank, Jude Bellingham still has not scored a goal and the midfield has yet to compensate for the loss of Toni Kroos.
Yet the player-specific struggles are only one half of a much larger problem unfolding at the biggest club in the world. There is fleeting creativity and dynamism in the attack. There is no urgency with or without the ball. There is little effort getting back on defense after losing possession. There is no structure or physicality to a backline already weakened by Dani Carvajal's season-ending knee injury.
Such glaring issues fall on the head coach, and even someone as respected and loved as Ancelotti is not safe. The Italian manager spoke to the media after Real Madrid's defeat to AC Milan and admitted, "We don’t defend well. We need to be more compact. We lack solidity."
Despite his criticisms, he also added, "We are confident we will get better and fight for all the titles."
Except titles seem out of reach if the team continues playing at its current level. Real Madrid already trails Barcelona by nine points (with a game in hand) in La Liga and sits 17th in the Champions League standings.
Everything about the squad's execution on the pitch is below the club's standards and the longer Los Blancos fail to live up to expectations, the more pressure falls on Ancelotti.
The 65-year-old is officially on the hot seat, but as of now, the club seems to back him and the current squad. Real Madrid director Emilio Butragueño said, “We have to admit that we are not in a great moment. Now is when we have to be with the players. We have to remain calm when the situation is not ideal."
Ancelotti's past success with the club likely gives him more job security than say, Rafael Benítez or Julen Lopetegui got during their short-lived tenures at Real Madrid. If there is not a major change in the team's tactics or performances soon, though, there could very well be a real possibility that Ancelotti's second stint with the Spanish giants comes to an end sooner than expected.