Real Madrid Intensify Pursuit of German Star, per Report
Real Madrid have increased its tracking of 21-year-old Bayer Leverkusen midfielder, Florian Wirtz, per an ESPN report.
Wirtz has established himself as one of the biggest young talents in the sport over the past year, playing a key role in Leverkusen's unbeaten Bundesliga title run. He stayed put during the summer, but now, it seems his days in the German outfit could be numbered.
Los Blancos have struggled to find a replacement for Toni Kroos in the aftermath of his retirement. Wirtz would offer a different skillset to the one current midfielders like Eduardo Camavinga and Aurélien Tchouaméni can offer. The silky German is a much more attacking minded player and could help fill the creative void Kroos left in Real Madrid's midfield.
Luka Modrić isn't getting any younger and, for the time being, it appears Carlo Ancelotti isn't willing to hand the creative reins to Arda Güler.
The reported interest would be to make the move for Wirtz in the 2025 summer transfer window. Making the push to sign him during the upcoming window in January could considerably elevate what will already surely be a hefty price tag. Furthermore, Los Blancos want Wirtz to develop during his first season playing in the UEFA Champions League.
Wirtz isn't the first Leverkusen player that's been in Madrid's radar recently. Right back, Jeremie Frimpong was identified as a possible Dani Carvajal replacement along with Liverpool's, Trent Alexander-Arnold.
In any case, if Madrid do manage to lure the young German star to the Santiago Bernabéu, it'd be acquiring one of the most coveted young players in the game today. Adding him to an already stacked squad with plenty of young players would firmly place Los Blancos on a path to continue its domain of European soccer.
Wirtz has seven goals and two assist through 14 games in the UCL and Bundesliga this season and will be in action for the German national team during the international break.